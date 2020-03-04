--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Hyundai Displays Wheel Loaders and Excavators at ConExpo 2020

Wed March 04, 2020 - National Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas


The outdoor exhibit will feature a working prototype of the Cummins-electric-powered Hyundai R35E compact excavator.
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas will display a full range of wheel loaders and excavators in its two ConExpo/ConAGG exhibits — N11601 and F6914 — including new and enhanced models, Performance Series models (Stage 5 emissions compliant), integration of new services under the Hyundai Intelligence Care brand, and two working prototypes of electric-powered compact excavators.

Hyundai will introduce a new 25,000-lb. wheel loader, a 20-24-ton crawler excavator, 9-ton compact excavator, and 26-ton material handler, as well as a new version of the HL975CVT wheel loader with a continuously variable transmission.

A collaboration between Hyundai and Cummins will see the introduction of "Cummins Performance Series" on both Hyundai wheel loader and excavator models to achieve compliance with the international Stage 5 emissions control standard.

Hyundai also will feature an expanded variety of Hyundai Intelligence Care technologies, including a new Hyundai Hi ASSIST (Hyundai Intelligence) option for HX series excavators that integrates a Trimble 3D machine-control system into the Hyundai control/monitor cluster, enabling remote setting of dig-site parameters to achieve more accurate digs, among several benefits.

Another new service, Hyundai Hi CARE, establishes a support platform that facilitates dealer service organizations to provide remote support to their customers.

Electric Powered Compact Excavators Meet Needs for Low Noise, No Emissions

At its indoor exhibit, Hyundai will show a working prototype of a Hyundai-electric-powered compact excavator. The outdoor exhibit will feature a working prototype of the Cummins-electric-powered Hyundai R35E compact excavator. The electric-powered compact excavators offer a variety of benefits, including no carbon emissions and quiet operations.

Hyundai's outdoor exhibit also will include an HX220A excavator live demo machine that will be outfitted with Hi ASSIST. The HX220A is a Performance Series update of the HX220L.



