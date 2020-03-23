--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Hyundai Launches HX210A Excavator, HX85A Compact Excavator, HW250MH Wheeled Material Handler

Mon March 23, 2020 - National Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas


The new Hyundai HX210A excavator, is the first full-sized model in the new Hyundai A Series excavators, featuring Cummins Performance Series engines.
The new Hyundai HX210A excavator, is the first full-sized model in the new Hyundai A Series excavators, featuring Cummins Performance Series engines. The new Hyundai HW250MH material handler features a boom and goose neck designed for lifting and carrying bulk materials and other objects. Its elevating cab can rise 8 ft, 3 in (2.5 meters) above its platform position to provide the operator a better view of the work area. The HW250MH can tackle a variety of applications in marine terminals, scrap yards, and other bulk materials handling facilities. The new Hyundai HX85A model is the company’s first compact excavator included among the A Series machines, and the first to be designated an HX model number. The largest of Hyundai’s compact excavator models, the HX85A fills a transitional spot in its overall excavator product line between the compact and full-sized models.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas introduced new excavator models and a wheeled material handler at ConExpo.

Hyundai's new A Series wheel loader and excavator models are exclusively powered by Cummins Performance Series engines that deliver substantial performance gains from a smaller, lighter power package, while also complying with the international Stage 5 emissions control standard.

Customers will experience more than a 10-percent increase in power and a nearly 20-percent increase in torque compared to previous engines, all while using less fuel.

The new Hyundai HX210A features similar general specifications to those found in the HX220L model, but with standard features and pricing designed to appeal to rental houses and dealers with high volumes of rental business.

The HX210A excavator is powered by a 170-hp (127 kW) Cummins B4.5 Stage 5/Tier IV Final diesel engine. The excavator has a standard operating weight of 48,720 lbs. (22,100 kg). The HX210A excavator is equipped with a standard .80-yd3 (1.3 m3) capacity bucket.

"The new Hyundai HX210A fills an important spot in our excavator lineup," said Stan Park, Vice President of Distribution and Marketing, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "Demand is growing for this weight class, especially among equipment rental houses and dealers that have a high volume of rental business. The HX210A meets this need with a set of specifications and standard equipment features that make it an economical, yet productive, machine."

HX85A Extends Size Range of Hyundai Compact Excavator Product Line

The new Hyundai HX85A model is the company's first compact excavator included among the A Series machines, and the first to be designated an HX model number. The largest of Hyundai's compact excavator models, the HX85A fills a transitional spot in its overall excavator product line between the compact and full-sized models.

The Hyundai HX85A compact excavator is powered by a Yanmar 4TNV98C engine delivering 65 net hp (48.5 kW) at 2,400 rpm. The HX85A excavator has an operating weight of 9,250 kg (20,390 lb.) including the 12-ft., 10-in. (3,910 mm) two-piece boom and 8-ft., 11-in. (2,100 mm). The standard bucket capacity (SAE heaped) is 0.33 cu. yds. (0.25 cu m). An optional four-way dozer blade makes backfilling and grading more efficient and precise.

Wheeled Material Handler Evolves from Wheeled Excavator Line

Derived from the company's wheeled excavator product line, which includes three HW series models and one 9A series compact model, the new Hyundai HW250MH wheeled material handler is designed to meet a wide range of on-road and off-road applications.

The HW250MH diverges from the wheeled excavator product line in two fundamental respects. First, instead of a boom and arm for digging and dumping, the HW250MH features a boom and goose neck designed for lifting and carrying bulk materials and other objects. Second, it features an elevating cab that can rise 8 ft., 3 in. (2.5 m) above its platform position to provide the operator a better view of the work area.

Key specifications include an operating weight of 57,540 lbs. (26,100 kg) when outfitted with the standard grapple from SNS, and net power of 174 hp (129.4 kW) through a Cummins QSB6.7 diesel engine. Adding front and rear outriggers and an optional larger grapple assemble increases the operating weight to 60,630 lbs. (27,500 kg).

"The HW250MH wheel material handler will find a variety of applications in marine terminals, scrap yards, and other bulk materials handling facilities where its agility, load-and-carry capacity and versatility will deliver outstanding productivity and efficiency," said Park.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.



