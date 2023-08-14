Attendees at this year’s Utility expo are invited to compete on a Hyundai HX-A Series compact excavator against Indiana contractor and Dirt Perfect YouTube star Mike Simon to earn the HD Hyundai/Dirt Perfect Championship belt.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America will be presenting from its booth at this year's Utility Expo (Booth K341), in Louisville, Ky., a competition of speed and skill, hosted by YouTube star Mike Simon, also known as Dirt Perfect.

Competitors will operate one of the recently introduced HX-A Series compact excavators, the HX35AZ, HX40A or HX48AZ. Qualifying will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the opening afternoon of the show, and qualifiers will compete with Mike Simon the next morning, Wednesday, Sept. 27, between 10 a.m. and noon.

The first-place winner will take home the inaugural HD Hyundai/Dirt Perfect Championship belt, along with a $1,000 cash prize. The second-place operator will receive a cash prize of $500, and the third-place operator will receive a coupon redeemable from Hyundai for a $250 gift card upon proof of purchase or lease of a new Hyundai compact excavator. Top finishers will receive other prizes from HD Hyundai, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and Dirt Perfect.

"I'm excited to take on some of the best excavator operators at the show and will do my best to take home that championship belt with my name on it," said Simon. "Most importantly, we'll have fun and work with some of the newest and smoothest excavator technology in the industry. It will be a great competition."

All attendees of the Utility Expo will be eligible to participate; however, qualifying spots will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

YouTube Personality Andrew Camarata also to Appear at Hyundai Booth

Andrew Camarata of Camarata Property Maintenance — one of the most prolific and most subscribed-to construction industry content generators on YouTube — will be in the Hyundai Construction Equipment booth on Sept. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Camarata will be signing autographs and giving out limited-edition T-shirts in the booth on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.

