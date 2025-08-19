Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    I-35 Capital Express Central Flood Prevention Project Under Way

    The I-35 Capital Express Central project by TxDOT involves reconstructing I-35 with flood prevention measures, including drainage tunnels and a pump station to manage stormwater. With work scheduled until 2029, the $1.1 billion project is aimed at improving infrastructure along the corridor to Airport Boulevard and Holly Street, enhancing flood prevention and operational access. Funding involves TxDOT and CAMPO.

    Tue August 19, 2025 - West Edition #17
    Texas Department of Transportation


    A map of the 6.5 mi. drainage tunnel and pump station
    Texas Department of Transportation photo
    A map of the 6.5 mi. drainage tunnel and pump station
    A map of the 6.5 mi. drainage tunnel and pump station   (Texas Department of Transportation photo) A rendering of the pump station slated for near U.S. 183.   (Texas Department of Transportation photo)

    The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reconstructing and lowering Interstate 35 as part of its I-35 Capital Express Central project.

    Work on the $1.1 billion project began in May 2025, with completion anticipated in 2029.

    The planned improvements will require effective flood and stormwater management.

    This segment will construct 6.5 mi. of 22-ft.-diameter drainage tunnels between Airport Boulevard and Holly Street; and along Cesar Chavez Street, from I-35 to U.S. 183. Access shafts will be added along I-35 to ensure proper maintenance and operational access to the new infrastructure.

    The segment also includes the construction of a pump station to improve stormwater management along the corridor.

    The contractor for the drainage tunnel is SAK/Shea JV, and the pump station contractor is Webber LLC.

    Work on the project is taking place in four phases:

    • Utility relocation and site work at Airport Boulevard, 15th Street, Brushy Street and River Street drop shafts and the Cesar Chavez/I-35 intersection; excavate at the Airport Boulevard and 11th Street drop shafts and CC/I-35 intersection; install geotechnical monitoring equipment.

    • Excavate 15th Street, Cesar Chavez Street and River Street drop shafts.

    • Relocate utilities at Hancock Center, Edgewood Avenue and 11th Street drop shafts; launch tunnel boring machines; excavate the Hancock Center, Edgewood Avenue and Brushy Street drop shafts.

    • Establish tunnel connections from drop shafts; restore drop shaft sites; install final tunnel lining.

    Construction is funded by TxDOT and the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO).




