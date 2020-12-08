Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue December 08, 2020 - Midwest Edition #25
The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) Education Foundation Scholarship program strengthens the Illinois aggregates industry by promoting the education of worthy students.
The Education Foundation scholarship supports students learning and training to be the next generation of professionals in the industry. The Joanne Kluessendorf Memorial scholarship promotes the education of individuals seeking a career in teaching earth science or geology.
For 2021, the IAAP Scholarship Committee will award up to five scholarships of at least $2,000 each. These scholarships are a one-year grant. Students may re-apply in subsequent years. The application deadline is Jan. 4, 2021.
In order to be considered for an IAAP Education Foundation Scholarship, applicant must submit the following information:
Applicants also must submit an original essay with the following information:
Students should not submit the same essay the next year.
Submit completed applications to: IAAP Education Foundation, 1115 South Second St., Springfield, IL 62704. All applications must be received on or before Jan. 4, 2021. Incomplete applications and applications submitted after the due date are subject to rejection. The Scholarship Committee reviews the applications and interviews eligible applicants.
For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org/education-foundation-scholarship.html.