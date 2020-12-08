The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) Education Foundation Scholarship program strengthens the Illinois aggregates industry by promoting the education of worthy students.

The Education Foundation scholarship supports students learning and training to be the next generation of professionals in the industry. The Joanne Kluessendorf Memorial scholarship promotes the education of individuals seeking a career in teaching earth science or geology.

For 2021, the IAAP Scholarship Committee will award up to five scholarships of at least $2,000 each. These scholarships are a one-year grant. Students may re-apply in subsequent years. The application deadline is Jan. 4, 2021.

Requirements

Applicant must be a high school graduate, or will graduate the year applying, and be pursuing undergraduate work only, on a full-time basis, at an institution of higher learning (hereafter referred to as college).

Applicant must be majoring, or intends to major, in a curriculum which will be compatible with a career in the aggregates industry such as (but not limited to) civil engineering, engineering science, environmental engineering, environmental science, geology, geological engineering, mineral science or mining engineering.

Applicant must have a grade point average of at least a "B". An application from a student with less than a "B" average may be considered in exceptional circumstances.

In order to be considered for an IAAP Education Foundation Scholarship, applicant must submit the following information:

Completed application form.

Official college transcript if applicant is now in college.

If applicant has been in college for one year or less or is still in high school: official high school transcript including ACT or SAT scores.

Applicants also must submit an original essay with the following information:

Outline interest in and/or connection to the Illinois aggregates industry;

how chosen field will apply to work in the Illinois aggregates industry;

applicant's goals;

where applicant plans to attend college;

why applicant chose to apply for this scholarship; and

explain financial need for the scholarship.

Students should not submit the same essay the next year.

Submit completed applications to: IAAP Education Foundation, 1115 South Second St., Springfield, IL 62704. All applications must be received on or before Jan. 4, 2021. Incomplete applications and applications submitted after the due date are subject to rejection. The Scholarship Committee reviews the applications and interviews eligible applicants.

For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org/education-foundation-scholarship.html.

