The Idaho Transportation Board approved a resolution to begin next steps to enhance Magic Valley regional mobility, including consideration of a third Snake River crossing near Twin Falls.

ITD was approved to utilize up to $9 million to initiate recommendations presented based on a feasibility study developed with stakeholder interviews, traffic evaluations, design reviews, and close coordination with the Third River Joint Powers Board, the city of Twin Falls, and the Magic Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.

"It takes strong regional partnerships that are united and persistent to bring a major bridge project to reality," ITD Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney stated. "All are here today in teamwork with ITD. There are significant, complicated environmental and design work ahead that will likely require creative funding solutions partnering over the next few years."

The Snake River Crossing project will follow the National Environmental Policy Act procedures over the next two years with ITD engaging many stakeholders, initiating field studies and preliminary design on alternatives to consider. Once a NEPA document is complete, a preferred alternative can be selected, as efforts continue to identify funding for construction.

In addition to the potential for a new bridge over the Snake River, the process will include consideration of other improvements to ease congestion and enhance connectivity, such as:

Widen existing bridges on U.S. 30 and SH 46;

Extend SH 79 or SH 25 south of Jerome across the canyon to U.S. 93.

Other projects will also move forward, including:

Widening or replacement of the SH-50 Hansen Bridge and widening 5 mi. miles of SH-50;

Traffic mobility improvements to the intersection of US-93 (Pole Line Road) and Blue Lakes Boulevard.

"All of these near and long term improvement considerations will help provide this growing region with important mobility alternatives as our existing transportation system continues to experience more traffic demand," ITD District 4 Engineer Jesse Barrus said .

Construction Continues On I-15 at Inkom

The Idaho Transportation Department is continuing work on the Interstate roadway and bridges from the south Inkom interchange to the Portneuf interchange. Ongoing work includes guardrail repair, paving and patching and repairing bridge decks. In addition, crews are patching pier caps, applying epoxy overlays and waterproofing parapets on the Rapid Creek, South Inkom interchange, and Portneuf River bridges.

Work is anticipated to continue through the end of June with single lane crossovers. Drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones, allow other vehicles to merge and drive defensively.

Replacement of the West Inkom interchange, Union Pacific Railroad and Main Street bridges are still planned for next year.

