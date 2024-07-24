List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Idaho Seeks Public Input On Its Newly Released Seven-Year Transportation Plan

    Idaho seeks public input on draft 7-year transportation plan. $6.9 billion in funding proposed for various projects across 44 counties. Includes new infrastructure like overpass on Linder Road, improvements on State Highway 52. Feedback accepted until July 31, with construction set to begin in 2026. Public input crucial for finalizing plan. Contact ITD for more info.

    Wed July 24, 2024 - West Edition #15
    Idaho Transportation Department


    Shutterstock photo

    The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is seeking feedback on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP). The ITIP outlines the state's transportation priorities and guides investment decisions for the next seven years through 2031. ITD encourages everyone to review the draft and provide comments July 1-31.

    Transportation projects included in the draft ITIP range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of new guardrail. Projects are located throughout Idaho's 44 counties and involve all modes of transportation. Project selection is determined through technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.

    This draft ITIP shows plans for $6.9 billion in funding, including $200 million dedicated to pavements and $100 million dedicated to bridges each year.

    Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney confirmed, "With the growth of traffic accelerating the need for improvements and the impacts of inflating costs since 2020, the added annual investment in highway pavement and bridge repairs proposed in this draft ITIP plan will provide the Idaho Transportation Board effective options to consider looking ahead for Idaho."

    ITD will finance and construct an overpass on Linder Road spanning Interstate 84. This new infrastructure will offer an additional north-south route, easing the traffic burden on the Ten Mile and Meridian Interchanges. The project is a collaborative effort with the city of Meridian and Ada County Highway District. Construction is set to begin in 2026.

    Two projects are in the ITIP for State Highway 52 from Emmett to Sweet. In fiscal year 2028 ITD will begin milling and resurfacing the roadway for a smoother driving experience. The following year, ITD will apply a sealcoat over this section of SH-52 to preserve the road.

    Paper copies of the ITIP will be available at regional offices and provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department at 208/334-4455.

    All comments will be reviewed and incorporated into the ITIP where appropriate. Responses will be sent by September.

    After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October.

    Public input is crucial in ensuring that the ITIP includes the prioritized needs of Idaho's communities.

    Comments can be emailed to [email protected] recorded at 208/334-8063.

    For more information, visit itd.idaho.gov/funding to view an interactive map to learn about projects and submit a comment through the portal.




    Today's top stories

    Teichert Tackles Tough Job Through Teamwork

    Haul Track Helps Customers Get More From Their Rokbak Truck

    New York City Installs Porous Pavement Along Brooklyn Streets to Combat Flooding

    Sundt Overhauls I-20 Interchange in West Texas

    John Deere Rolls Out E-Drive Production Class Loader Offerings With 744, 824 X-Tier Models

    Liebherr Acquires Land in Mississippi for New Logistics Site

    Jenny Products Offers 60-Gallon Air Compressor

    AECON Installs 50-Ton Girders for New Washington Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    funding Idaho Idaho Transportation Department transportation







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA