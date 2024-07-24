Shutterstock photo

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is seeking feedback on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP). The ITIP outlines the state's transportation priorities and guides investment decisions for the next seven years through 2031. ITD encourages everyone to review the draft and provide comments July 1-31.

Transportation projects included in the draft ITIP range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of new guardrail. Projects are located throughout Idaho's 44 counties and involve all modes of transportation. Project selection is determined through technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.

This draft ITIP shows plans for $6.9 billion in funding, including $200 million dedicated to pavements and $100 million dedicated to bridges each year.

Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney confirmed, "With the growth of traffic accelerating the need for improvements and the impacts of inflating costs since 2020, the added annual investment in highway pavement and bridge repairs proposed in this draft ITIP plan will provide the Idaho Transportation Board effective options to consider looking ahead for Idaho."

ITD will finance and construct an overpass on Linder Road spanning Interstate 84. This new infrastructure will offer an additional north-south route, easing the traffic burden on the Ten Mile and Meridian Interchanges. The project is a collaborative effort with the city of Meridian and Ada County Highway District. Construction is set to begin in 2026.

Two projects are in the ITIP for State Highway 52 from Emmett to Sweet. In fiscal year 2028 ITD will begin milling and resurfacing the roadway for a smoother driving experience. The following year, ITD will apply a sealcoat over this section of SH-52 to preserve the road.

Paper copies of the ITIP will be available at regional offices and provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department at 208/334-4455.

All comments will be reviewed and incorporated into the ITIP where appropriate. Responses will be sent by September.

After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October.

Public input is crucial in ensuring that the ITIP includes the prioritized needs of Idaho's communities.

Comments can be emailed to [email protected] recorded at 208/334-8063.

For more information, visit itd.idaho.gov/funding to view an interactive map to learn about projects and submit a comment through the portal.

