Photo courtesy of Idaho Department of Transportation

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) turns 50 years old this year, celebrating half a century of connecting Idaho's travelers with their many destinations.

On July 1, 1974, the Idaho Transportation Department was officially established, bringing together the Department of Highways, Aeronautics, Public Transportation, and the Traffic Safety Commission under one department.

This administrative shift set in motion a series of changes, including appointing ITD's first director Darrell Manning, who served as the director of ITD from 1974 to 1985.

Today, the department maintains and operates Idaho's largest arterials, bridges, and backcountry airstrips.

"ITD has been serving the citizens of Idaho for much longer than 50 years, however we feel that it is important to recognize this date and its importance," said Director Scott Stokes. "On this date, ITD expanded its essential functions of the department to include maintenance of our airstrips, public transit, and traffic safety – all of which help enhance quality of life in our great state."

