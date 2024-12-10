Idaho Transportation Department's maintenance team dominates National Snow Roadeo, winning "Top Agency" title for the third time in four years. Sweeping top spots in multiple events, their emphasis on work zone safety and equipment operation excellence shines through in their consistent success.

Photo courtesy of the Idaho Transportation Department The Idaho Transportation Department winning team consisted of (L-R): TJ Gibson, Sheldon Jones, Jed Gregersen, Dakota Morgan, Jed Henderson and Brandon Steffen.

The largest group of competitors ever (about 330) at the Snow & Ice Conference and National Snow Roadeo in Loveland, Colo., couldn't slow down the Idaho Transportation Department maintenance team, which won the national "Top Agency" title for the third time in the last four years.

ITD took six competitors to the event: TJ Gibson, Sheldon Jones, Jed Gregersen, Dakota Morgan, Jed Henderson and Brandon Steffens.

Photo courtesy of the Idaho Transportation Department

This year, ITD also had the first individual champion (Gibson in Loader) since Jarrett Porter did it in the same event back in 2001. In fact, ITD swept the top three places in the Loader event, with Morgan taking the runner-up slot and Gregerson finishing third.

The duo of Steffens and Gregerson also won this year's Single Axle Snowplow team event, while Steffens was second in Skid Steer. The team of Gibson and Henderson came in second in Snowplow Tandem Axle.

Henderson and Steffens have been members of all three national title-winning teams.

"In Idaho, our first priority is work zone safety and, by being the best in maintenance equipment safety operations, we minimize time in work zones for employees and the traveling public," ITD Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney said. "ITD is very proud of our six-member team for winning the 2024 National Maintenance Safety Equipment Rodeo, proving our commitment to be the best of the best in the nation, which we have been now three of the last four years."

In addition to another team title, the ITD squad delivered top finishes in various events as mentioned earlier. The ITD contingent has performed well over the years in Colorado, with 50 Top 10 finishes on various pieces of equipment.

Today's top stories