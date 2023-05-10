The Illinois Equipment Distributors (IED) invites members and their guests to its annual golf classic on June 14 at the White Pines Golf Club in Bensenville, Ill. The cost of the full-day event is $225 per person and includes green fees, cart, lunch, cocktails, halfway house and dinner. The cost for dinner only is $95 per person.

Also included are a light breakfast — available during registration — and the driving range, which will be open prior to the shotgun start.

The format is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded for low gross scores, closest to the pin and longest drive. The traveling trophy will be awarded to the member company with the lowest gross score.

The golf club requires collared shirts, and no denim jeans are allowed.

Schedule of Events

8:30 a.m. — Registration begins

10:00 a.m. — Shotgun Start

3:30 p.m. — Dinner and cocktails

Lunch will be served on the course.

For more information, visit illinoisequipmentdistributors.com.

About Flag Day

Flag Day commemorates the day the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution which adopted the Stars and Stripes as the United States' flag on June 14, 1777.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 National Flag Day. Many celebrate this non-federal holiday by displaying the flag in front of homes and businesses. Some communities also hold parades or other ceremonies to mark the occasion. CEG

