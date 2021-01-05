David Gordon

The IEDA board of directors announced that David Gordon has joined the team as executive director, replacing Director Casey Black.

Gordon has built a long and successful career in the construction equipment industry, according to the IEDA. He has more than 30 years of leadership experience in strategy, sales, marketing and financial issues, as well as distribution development for manufacturers. He is a former vice president of sales at Associated Equipment Distributors.

"We believe he will provide a fresh perspective on IEDA membership value and benefits, and we are excited to welcome him aboard," IEDA said.