    Ignite Attachments Launches Mini Excavator Auger Attachment

    Thu December 21, 2023 - National Edition
    Ignite Attachments


    Compatible with Kubota KX057-5 models, the new auger features a high-quality hydraulic motor and 2-inch HEX shaft for powerful drilling capabilities in landscaping, construction, road, municipality or agricultural applications.
    Photo courtesy of Ignite Attachments
    Ignite Attachments, a manufacturer of compact equipment attachments, added to its growing lineup of direct-to-you products with a new mini excavator (MEX) auger.

    The launch expands Ignite's lineup of augers for compact equipment. Like other models in the lineup, the MEX auger offers self-aligning vertical accuracy for precise, accurate vertical holes in any situation and planetary drive system for ample torque for even the toughest drilling conditions. Compatible with Kubota KX057-5 models, the new auger features a high-quality hydraulic motor and 2-inch HEX shaft for powerful drilling capabilities in landscaping, construction, road, municipality or agricultural applications.

    "Agility is one of the primary drivers for Ignite Attachments," said Matthew Foley, lead engineer. "Whether that's direct-to-you shipping, transparent pricing or expanding our product line to fill a gap in the market. Our design team brought the award-winning features of our auger lineup to mini excavator operators looking to maximize their fleet versatility."

    The new auger has a drilling depth of 50 in. with a standard bit, or up to 86 in. with optional extension.

    Self-Balanced Alignment

    Like other auger offerings, the MEX auger attachment features a unique joint between the mounting frame and drive unit to ensure straight, vertical holes, even while working on contoured, sloped or uneven ground.

    "We've taken the guesswork out of drilling," Foley said. "With our self-balanced alignment feature, customers get perfectly straight holes without spending time worrying about the carrier's stance."

    The Ignite Edge

    Ignite Attachments offers quality-designed and -manufactured tools that are easy to purchase, attach and use. In today's fast-paced, connected economy, Ignite offers a reliable, cost-effective solution for compact equipment operators of any brand. Online ordering and direct shipping allow customers to shop confidently and on their own schedule. Ignite backs every attachment with a comprehensive warranty and excellent customer support, ensuring customers can rely on their tools for years to come, the manufacturer said.

    For more information, visit www.igniteattachments.com.




