Wed April 13, 2022 - Midwest Edition #8
The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors approved 12 construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling nearly $56 million in March, including contracts that support new and growing construction businesses with opportunities to step up and become primes.
More than $139.6 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway Board in 2022, as part of the 11th year of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program. To date, nearly $9.6 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2.5 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 106,630 total jobs as of February.
The contracts approved in March include five prime contractors and consultants and 37 subcontractors and subconsultants that are certified as disadvantaged, minority-and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and one prime contractor and 11 subcontractors and subconsultant that are certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 22.25 to 94 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 2.21 to 55 percent per contract.
March construction contracts awarded include:
March professional services contract awarded includes:
