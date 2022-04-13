List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Illinois Tollway Awards $56M in Construction Contracts, Services

Wed April 13, 2022 - Midwest Edition #8
Illinois Tollway


The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors approved 12 construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling nearly $56 million in March, including contracts that support new and growing construction businesses with opportunities to step up and become primes.

More than $139.6 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway Board in 2022, as part of the 11th year of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program. To date, nearly $9.6 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2.5 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 106,630 total jobs as of February.

The contracts approved in March include five prime contractors and consultants and 37 subcontractors and subconsultants that are certified as disadvantaged, minority-and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and one prime contractor and 11 subcontractors and subconsultant that are certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 22.25 to 94 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 2.21 to 55 percent per contract.

March construction contracts awarded include:

  • A $23.2 million contract to Dunnet Bay Construction Co., of Glen Dale Heights, Ill., for roadway and bridge construction, as part of the new I-490 Tollway/Illinois Route 390 Tollway Interchange on the west side of O'Hare International Airport.
  • A $4.2 million contract to Drive Construction, of Bridgeview, Ill., for Tollway traffic operations and dispatch center construction.
  • A $3.8 million contract to Fence Masters, of Chicago Heights, Ill., for systemwide roadway appurtenance repairs.
  • A $2.4 million contract to Aldridge Electric Inc., Libertyville, Ill., for weigh-in-motion replacement on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) at Bruce Road.
  • A $1.8 million contract to Foundation Mechanics, of Des Plaines, Ill., for weigh-in-motion replacement on the Tri-State Tollway (I-94) at Illinois Route 173.

March professional services contract awarded includes:

  • A $5 million contract to HDR Engineering Inc., of Chicago, Ill., for systemwide design services upon request.
  • A $3 million contract to Stanley Consultants, of Chicago, Ill., for systemwide construction management services upon request.
  • A $3 million contract to SQN Associates, of Chicago, Ill., for construction management services upon request along the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).
  • A $3 million contract to Muller & Muller, of Chicago, Ill., for systemwide facilities design services upon request.
  • A $3 million contract to Orion Engineers, of Chicago, Ill., for systemwide design services upon request.
  • A $2 million contract to 4HD Inc., of Lombard, Ill., for systemwide construction management services upon request.
  • A $1.5 million contract to Horner & Shifrin Inc., of Chicago, Ill., for systemwide design services upon request.

For more information, visit illinoistollway.com.




