Fabick Cat announced that Illinois-based operator Keith Hollenkamp of Gelly Excavating & Construction has won the first-round competition in the 2022/2023 Caterpillar Global Operator Challenge. With the win, Hollenkamp advances to the regional semi-final round of the competition, which will occur in Raleigh, N.C., in October.

The Global Operator Challenge overall aims to test the skills and precision of equipment operators as they prove their excellence in operating Cat machinery along with their ability to master any piece of heavy equipment safely and efficiently.

This first-round local event hosted by Fabick Cat included three different challenges with three separate pieces of equipment — the Fabick Cat Open with a 310 mini-excavator; the Tire Track Stack with a 289D3 compact track loader; and the Dozer 500 with a D2 dozer.

Challenging and robust, the group of operators who participated had to prove they had mastered a broad assortment of machines to qualify for the next round. In addition to Hollenkamp's impressive win that qualifies him to represent Gelly Excavating & Construction and Fabick Cat at the regional semi-finals, the dealership also recognized each individual event winner and the runner ups of the overall challenge with plaques during an awards ceremony.

John Fabick IV, president of Fabick Cat, spoke to the group as the awards were handed out.

"It's an honor to host so many experienced operators here today. Each and every one of you are winners in my book — you all made this a tremendous event," he said.

Following the regional semi-final competition in October, nine finalists will emerge from around the world and participate in the finals at the ConExpo-Con/AGG event in Las Vegas in March 2023. The winner of the finals will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to one of Caterpillar's facilities worldwide.

