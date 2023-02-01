List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Illinois Equipment Distributors Holds 55th Holiday Reception, Inducts 2023 Officers

Wed February 01, 2023 - Midwest Edition #3
Katherine Petrik – CEG Editorial Assistant


(L-R) IED's 2023 officers are Kevin Ridens, second year director; Mike Ford, treasurer; Dave Cox, vice president; Mike Morton, president; Joe McKeon, associate director; and Tom Stern, executive secretary. (CEG photo)

The Illinois Equipment Distributors (IED) celebrated the holidays during its 55th annual reception on Dec. 15, 2022. The event was held at Venuti's Banquet Hall in Addison, Ill., with entertainment by Jim Bulanda, Tribute to Frank. The evening began with a cocktail hour, designed to allow members to mingle and network.

Following a brief welcome, Michael Morton, president of IED, acknowledged all past IED presidents in attendance: Bob Jones, Kevin Ridens, Tom Stern, Robert Sloan, Jason Zeibert and Jim Cox. Dinner and desert were served before the final business of the evening was conducted.

Tom Stern announced the incoming officers for the 2023 Board of Directors:

  • Michael Morton, president
  • Dave Cox, vice president
  • Mike Ford, treasurer
  • Jason Zeibert, first year director
  • Kevin Ridens, second year director
  • Joe McKeon, associate director
  • Tom Stern, executive secretary

IED was created to safeguard, promote, foster and advance the interests of its members as distributors of construction machinery and related products. The association aims to increase the use of such products; encourage fair business methods; protect the industry against unfair and unjust burdens; and collect and disseminate pertinent data relative to the industry.

For more information, visit illinoisequipmentdistributors.com. CEG




