Illinois Equipment Distributors Hosts Annual Reception, Installs New Officers

Wed January 05, 2022 - Midwest Edition #1
IED/CEG


IED’s newly-installed board of directors (L-R) are Adam Salinas, president; Jason Zeibert, first year director; Michael Morton, vice president; Dave Cox, treasurer; Kevin Ridens, second year director; and Tom Stern, executive secretary. The Presidential Plaque was presented to Jason Zeibert (L) of Finkbiner Equipment Company by Adam Salinas of Illinois Truck & Equipment. Bob Henderson, AED executive vice president and COO, gives an update on what to except from AED in 2022.

The Illinois Equipment Distributors Association held its 54th Holiday Reception and Installation of Officers at Venuti's Restaurant and Banquets on Dec. 16, 2021. The newly installed 2022 board of directors is made up of the following:

  • Adam Salinas — President
  • Michael Morton — Vice-President
  • Dave Cox — Treasurer
  • Jason Zeibert — First Year Director
  • Kevin Ridens — Second Year Director
  • Joe McKeon — Associate Director
  • Tom Stern — Executive Secretary

This festive event included celebrating the Illinois Equipment Distributor's 70th Anniversary in 2021 — clearly a milestone in the association's history. Membership continued to grow in the past year, especially among new associate members.

Members of the Associated Equipment Distributors management team were in attendance and contributed to the evening's presentation.

President Jason Zeibert received the IED Presidential Plaque acknowledging his leadership in the past year. Zeibert described to the audience his appreciation for all those individuals that joined his successful efforts in making 2021 a year to remember. CEG




