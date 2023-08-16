List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association Trap Shoot, Lunch, Golf Outing On Tap in September

    Wed August 16, 2023 - Midwest Edition #17
    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association


    The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting its Area 3 — Trap Shoot & Golf Outing on Sept. 8, 2023, in Kewanee, Ill. For more than a decade, Illinois LICA has hosted golf outings throughout the state, recently pairing these events with trap shoots, to bring local contractors, businesses and landowners together for some friendly competition, a chance to win prizes and networking within the conservation construction industry.

    The event begins with a morning trap shoot (50 clays) at the Izaak Walton League Trap-Skeet Grounds, followed by lunch at Baker Park Golf Course. At noon, the 18-hole golf outing kicks off with a chance to win door prizes, cash hole prizes and a 50/50 raffle. After golf, the event wraps up at the clubhouse with awards announcements and a grill-your-own dinner (steak, chicken or porkchop options available). Anyone can participate — ILICA membership not required. Full event registration includes trap shoot, lunch, golf and dinner for $105. Partial registration options are available, as well.

    For more information, call Illinois LICA at 309/932-1230 or visit illica.net/events.




    Today's top stories

    MnDOT Builds First Turbine Ramp in Minnesota

    ECBC Constructs $85M Ohio Community Center

    How to Turn Your Compact Excavator Into a Profit Center

    Turner Construction Company to Pilot Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator as Part of Program to Reduce Emissions

    John Deere, Kreisel to Build Batteries, Chargers in North Carolina

    Attachments International Introduces Tree Shear

    Officials Name Walsh, Kokosing as Brent Spence Bridge Team

    Wisconsin DOT Wraps Up Work on Highway 50 Project



     

    Read more about...

    Events Illinois Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) Sports






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA