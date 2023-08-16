The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting its Area 3 — Trap Shoot & Golf Outing on Sept. 8, 2023, in Kewanee, Ill. For more than a decade, Illinois LICA has hosted golf outings throughout the state, recently pairing these events with trap shoots, to bring local contractors, businesses and landowners together for some friendly competition, a chance to win prizes and networking within the conservation construction industry.

The event begins with a morning trap shoot (50 clays) at the Izaak Walton League Trap-Skeet Grounds, followed by lunch at Baker Park Golf Course. At noon, the 18-hole golf outing kicks off with a chance to win door prizes, cash hole prizes and a 50/50 raffle. After golf, the event wraps up at the clubhouse with awards announcements and a grill-your-own dinner (steak, chicken or porkchop options available). Anyone can participate — ILICA membership not required. Full event registration includes trap shoot, lunch, golf and dinner for $105. Partial registration options are available, as well.

For more information, call Illinois LICA at 309/932-1230 or visit illica.net/events.

