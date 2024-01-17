List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Illinois LICA Invites Public to Attend Annual Trade Show in Bettendorf, Iowa

    Wed January 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #2
    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association


    The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) invites the public to attend its trade show on Feb. 1 to 2, 2024, at the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, Iowa. Admission is free.

    For 65 years, Illinois LICA has hosted a trade show as a regular staple of its Annual Convention & Members' Meeting, which also boasts numerous education seminars and nationally recognized entertainment. In recent years, Illinois LICA has presented the opportunity to attend the two-day trade show to a broader audience at no cost. This year, free trade show registrants also are entered to win a $500 cash drawing.

    The trade show includes a more than 35 construction industry exhibitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to chat with construction industry professionals, manufacturers and conservation partners involved with earthmoving, drainage, utilities and more.

    "We are excited to continue to showcase our strong network of professional members and partners that play such a critical role in the implementation of conservation across the state," said Ryan Arch, executive director of Illinois LICA. "By offering free trade show admission during our convention, our goal is to help make connections for individuals outside of our group to further Illinois LICA's mission and commitment to natural resource conservation. Illinois' continued conservation efforts require collaboration and communication, and our hope is that by making our exhibitors and members more accessible we can further assist with this process."

    For more information, call 309/932-1230 or visit illica.net/events.




