    Illinois LICA to Host Safety Workshop Series in January

    Illinois LICA is hosting safety workshops across the state in January for 10HR OSHA, flagger, and CPR certification. Open to all, workshops by Grey & Associates offer in-depth training. No prerequisites needed.

    Tue December 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #26
    Illinois LICA


    ILICA graphic

    The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting a safety workshop series at three locations across the state in January for anyone seeking 10HR OSHA, flagger and/or CPR certification. Training will be provided by ILICA member Grey & Associates.

    The two-day workshops include a full day and a half of 10HR OSHA certification training, followed by a half day of either flagger or CPR certification training. Attendees may register for any certification individually or receive a maximum of two certifications per workshop. Member and non-member rates apply. No prerequisites required. The first days of training run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second days run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch provided both days. Workshops are scheduled for the following dates and locations throughout January:

    • Jan. 9-10: Decatur, Ill.
    • Jan. 14-15: Mt. Vernon, Ill.
    • Jan. 23-24: Lanark, Ill.

    Designed for entry-level workers in construction and general industry, the 10HR OSHA safety training teaches workers how to recognize and avoid common job-related hazards. The program also explains employer responsibilities; workers' rights under OSHA; and how to file a complaint.

    Recognized as one of the most important operations in construction maintenance, controlling traffic through work areas can be dangerous. The flagger safety training is designed to teach flaggers standard flagging procedures that provide safe passage of traffic through and around work areas, minimizing confusion and protecting project personnel and assets.

    With more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occurring outside of hospital settings each year, CPR can double or triple a person's chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association. The hands-on adult and child CPR safety training empowers anyone to change or save a life.

    "Safety education remains a top priority for Illinois LICA, and we are excited to once again be offering construction safety training to multiple locations throughout the state this winter. Many don't realize that safety is a learned behavior; that means it takes training to ensure your safety and the safety of your family, friends and co-workers that you depend on and that depend on you," said Ryan Arch, executive director of Illinois LICA.

    For more information, call Illinois LICA at 309/932-1230 or visit illica.net/events.




    Read more about...

    Events Illinois Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) safety