Illinois Tollway Awards Nearly $270.3M in Contracts for Construction, Professional Engineering Services in March

The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors approved 10 construction and eight professional engineering services contracts totaling nearly $270.3 million at its March Board meeting on March 26.

Nearly $375 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway Board in 2020, as part of the ninth year of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program.

"As Illinois works to navigate the challenges facing our nation's economy, our agency is continuing our important work to deliver the Move Illinois capital program," said José Alvarez, Illinois Tollway executive director. "A critical goal within this is to increase the involvement of talented diverse firms, including women-owned businesses, and this month's contract awards demonstrate success."

Of the 18 new construction and engineering contracts included on the Tollway's March agenda, three were awarded to women-owned prime firms, with an additional 27 women-owned firms participating as subcontractors and subconsultants.

To date, nearly $7.5 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 79,540 total jobs as of February 2020.

The contracts approved include six primes and 79 subconsultants that are certified as disadvantaged, minority- and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and 13 subconsultants that are certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 26 to 97 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 0.53 to 15 per contract.

March construction contracts awarded include:

An $83.4 million contract to Judlau Contracting Inc., Lisle, Ill., for construction on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) between Higgins Creek and Mount Prospect Road for the new I-490/I-90 Interchange.

A $48.2 million contract to Curran Contracting Co., Crystal Lake, Ill., for advance earthwork, drainage and retaining wall construction for the new I-490 Tollway between Devon Avenue and Touhy Avenue.

A $41.3 million contract to Lorig Construction Co., Des Plaines, Ill., for reconstruction of the Archer Avenue Bridge over the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

A $24.3 million contract to Walsh Construction, Chicago, Ill., for reconstruction of the ramp from I-55 to northbound Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

A $9.2 million contract to Judlau Contracting Inc., Lisle, Ill., for shoulder rehabilitation and retaining and noisewall construction along the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) between 75th Street and I-55.

A $5 million contract to William Charles Construction, Rockford, Ill., for pavement and structural preservation and rehabilitation on the westbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) between Rockton Road and the Kishwaukee River Bridge.

A $4.9 million contract to Curran Contracting Co., Crystal Lake, Ill., for pavement and structural preservation and rehabilitation on the eastbound Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) between Rockton Road and the Kishwaukee River Bridge.

A $4.9 million contract to Civil Constructors, Freeport, Ill., for local crossroad bridge rehabilitation along the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) between Rockton Road and I-39.

A $1.8 million contract to Foundation Mechanics, Chicago, Ill., for grading and drainage improvements at the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90)/Illinois Route 47 Interchange.

A $903,312 contract to Enlight Contracting, Chicago, Ill., for grading and drainage improvements along the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) between the Union Pacific Railroad and Midwest Road.

March professional engineering services contracts awarded include:

A $13.5 million contract to STV Inc., Chicago, Ill., for construction management services on the I-490/Illinois Route 390 Interchange.

A $12 million contract to H.W. Lochner Inc., Chicago, Ill.; d'Escoto Inc., Chicago, Ill.; and Illinois Construction & Environmental Consulting Inc., Wheeling, Ill., for construction management services for the widening and reconstruction of the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) between North Avenue and Grand Avenue.

A $5 million contract to Infrastructure Engineering Inc., Chicago, Ill., for design services upon request along the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

A $5 million contract to Interra Inc., Bolingbrook, Ill., for systemwide geotechnical services upon request.

A $5 million contract to Atlas Engineering Group, Northbrook, Ill., for systemwide design services upon request.

A $4 million contract to Arcadis U.S., Chicago, Ill., for systemwide construction management services upon request.

A $1.5 million contract to Baxter & Woodman Inc., Chicago, Ill., for construction management services for construction of the new I-490 Tollway between the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and Franklin Avenue.

A $322,673 contract to FluidClarity Oak Park, Ill., for systemwide design services required to conduct culvert inspection.

Illinois Tollway professional engineering services contracts are selected in accordance with the qualifications-based selection process (Illinois Public Act 87-673 (30 ILCS 535/1-535/80) Architectural, Engineering and Land Surveying Qualifications-Based Selection Act), which requires state agencies to select professional architects, engineers and surveyors based on demonstrated competence and professional qualifications.

Construction contracts for Illinois Tollway projects are competitively bid under the rules of the Illinois Procurement Code. All contracts are presented to the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors for review and approval.