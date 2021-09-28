The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors approved 11 construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $103.3 million at its September board meeting, including construction of a new maintenance facility to serve the eastern end of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90).

Nearly $267.2 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway board in 2021, as part of the tenth year of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program. To date, more than $8.9 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 98,450 total jobs as of July 2021.

"The Tollway's maintenance sites are critical to delivering roadway safety and services to our customers and improvements to these facilities reflect our commitment the environment," said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez. "We understand the importance of incorporating an inclusive strategy that provides green solutions not only in roadway construction, but throughout our operations as well."

To support maintenance and operations, the Tollway's maintenance facility on the eastern end of I-90 will be relocated from the Schaumburg I-90/I-290 Interchange to a new facility that will be built. The new Hoffman Estates (M-5) maintenance site project will include construction of a 95,797-sq.-ft., single-story building adjacent to Central Road that will serve as a fleet hub, maintenance garage and Illinois State Police office. The new facility is designed to optimize its efficiency to meet expanded system needs, as well as meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for sustainable design and construction.

LEED construction requires reuse and recycling of at least 75 percent of construction waste on site and use of recycled content and regional materials in the new facility. In addition, LEED design features will incorporate energy-efficient lighting, photovoltaic panels to feed power back into the grid and electric vehicle charging stations. The use of in-floor hydronic radiant heat and overhead natural gas radiant heat will be included to further reduce energy costs, along with water efficiencies through installation of low-flow fixtures and landscaping requiring little or no irrigation.

The contracts approved include five prime contractors and consultants and 32 subcontractors and subconsultants that are certified as disadvantaged, minority-and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and nine subcontractors and subconsultants that are certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 23.12 percent to 80 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 1.64 percent to 10 percent per contract.

Construction contracts awarded include:

A $43.5 million contract to Lorig Construction Co., Des Plaines, Ill., for roadway and bridge reconstruction between I-290 and St. Charles Road as part of the I-290/I-88 Interchange at the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project.

A $33.8 million contract to The George Sollitt Construction Co., Wood Dale, Ill., for construction of the Hoffman Estates (M-5) Maintenance Facility at Central Road on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90).

A $3 million contract to Utility Dynamics Corp., Oswego, Ill., for CCTV camera installation on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) and Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90).

A $2 million contract to Utility Dynamics Corp., Oswego, Ill., for systemwide lighting repairs.

Professional engineering services contracts awarded include:

A $4 million contract to Hanson Professional Services Inc., Oak Brook, Ill., for systemwide design services upon request.

A $3 million contract to DLZ Illinois Inc./ABNA of Illinois Inc., Chicago, Ill., for systemwide construction management services upon request.

A $3 million contract to Gasperec Elberts Consulting, Downers Grove, Ill., for systemwide construction management services upon request.

A $3 million contract to Program Management & Control Systems, LaGrange, Ill., for systemwide construction management services upon request.

A $3 million contract to Shannon and Wilson Inc./Strata Earth Services, Chicago, Ill., dba Strata, for systemwide geotechnical and environmental services upon request.

A $3 million contract to HBK Engineering, Chicago, Ill., for systemwide utility relocation assistance upon request.

A $2 million contract to TransLand Engineering Group, Aurora, Ill., for construction management services on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) upon request.

Construction contracts for Illinois Tollway projects are competitively bid under the rules of the Illinois Procurement Code. All contracts are presented to the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors for review and approval.

For more information, visit illinoistollway.com.

