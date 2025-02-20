Work zone camera programs in various states, including Mich. and Ind., have proven successful in reducing speeding and protecting construction workers. Legislation allowing speed cameras in work zones is being implemented to improve road safety and reduce fatalities, with several states adopting similar programs. Public support for these camera systems as a safety measure is growing, despite concerns about privacy and profit motives.

Adobe Stock photo Traffic speed camera programs, proven to reduce fatalities in work zones, are being implemented on construction sites across the country.

The new year has brought work zone cameras, installed to protect both the driving public and transportation construction workers, into focus. Michigan joins other states adopting safety camera programs, and many proving camera technology reduces driver speeds and protects construction workers. In fact, Indiana logged a 70 percent reduction in speeding when it installed the cameras.

The Michigan legislation "will help combat speeding and reckless driving in construction zones," said Rep. Will Snyder, who co-sponsored the legislation.

He believes the two bills focused on work zone cameras "will protect our essential road workers and drivers alike."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer echoed Snyder's comments: "These bills will make sure that every Michigander is safe on our roads."

The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) fought for the Michigan laws, Lance Binoniemi, vice president, told Fox17.

"Over the past five to 10 years, we've seen a very large uptick in the number of accidents and the number of fatalities within construction zones," he said. "That prompted our association and its members to look at other states, what they were doing to protect their workers."

He said Maryland saw an 85 percent drop in the number of speeders in the first five years of the program.

"There's virtually no repeat offenders after you get caught once with a written warning," added Binoniemi.

According to Safety & Health magazine, the bipartisan Michigan legislation allows speed cameras to be positioned in roadway work zones.

Drivers exceeding the speed limit by at least 10 mph in a work zone with workers present will be issued a written warning.

The warning will be issued "using a form that is created by the automated speed enforcement unit," according to Safety & Health.

Fines for a second speeding violation within three years can reach $150; subsequent violations can go up to $300.

In announcing the legislation in late 2024, Michigan DOT noted that 23 other states currently use camera technology.

Some states have had similar laws dating back to 2020 on the books. Maryland's Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation last April.

Numbers Don't Lie

In January 2022, the USDOT released its National Roadway Safety Strategy targeting the number of accidents and deaths on U.S. roadways.

And as the Pavement Network noted, while roadway fatalities had been in decline for 30 years, beginning in 2020, deaths began to increase.

The DOT strategy tackles safer people, safer roads, safer vehicles, safer speeds and post-crash care.

Automated speed enforcement systems are proposed as part of the solution to address safer speeds.

The DOT promotes speed safety cameras "as a proven countermeasure" against speeding, reported the Pavement Network.

Pennsylvania was an early adopter, going back to 2020 when PennDOT used 17 unmanned white Jeep Cherokees with cameras mounted inside. The devices monitored and captured drivers in active work zones. If a driver was 11 mph over the work zone speed limit, the driver was issued a warning.

Second offenses, according to the Pavement Network, garnered a fine of $75 while third offenses carried a $150 penalty.

"After two years, PennDOT feels the program is working to keep construction crews and drivers safe," said the network.

The agency reported that speeding in 2021 was reduced to 20 percent in all zones, and speeding over 11 mph was reduced to just 3 percent.

PennDOT also said the camera program issued 842,546 speeding violations; 84 percent were issued as warnings for first-time offenders.

"It's results like this that have brought the use of speed cameras into focus for other DOT programs," said the Pavement Network.

In 2023, only 13 states at the time allowed the use of cameras to track speeders in active construction zones. It was a fairly new safety application then. Several states debated related legislation, and not all of them liked the idea for various reasons.

More than one state prohibited the use of cameras because of the notion of state DOTs and cities profiting from the program. Others were concerned about privacy, according to the Pavement Network article.

But those states that moved forward with program implementation, it said, saw "measurable" drops in work zone speeding, it said.

In its speed safety camera program planning and operations guide, the USDOT said local governments have found safety cameras can reduce fatalities.

"Speed safety cameras (SSCs) … use speed measurement devices to detect vehicles that are exceeding the speed limit," said the federal agency. "Local governments have found that when used appropriately as part of a broader strategy SSCs can reduce traffic fatalities."

Reductions in fatalities are especially critical around schools and constructions zones, said DOT.

The SSCs "have been shown to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries by 20 to 37 percent.

Local governments have used cameras to address safety problems where crashes cannot be addressed more effectively with other countermeasures, it said.

It outperforms traditional enforcement, signage, public outreach and speed feedback signage in these situations.

"Additionally, as a traffic safety device, the motivation for SSC programs must be safety for road users using data-driven approaches," said DOT.

"In order to build public trust, SSC programs should be transparent about the use of revenue from citations," the agency added. "Revenue generated from SSCs in some jurisdictions has been put back into safety programs, rather than to finance unrelated expenses for the city or county."

Citing three success stories, DOT started with Pennsylvania's program, which allows the use of SSCs in active work zones.

Aspects of the program including how fines are used, are outlined, said DOT. Revenue first goes to running and maintaining the program.

"Any excess revenue goes to the Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission."

New York City implemented a school zone SSC program, which expanded a pilot program to include more school zone locations.

Speeding during school hours was reduced by 63 percent and injuries from pedestrian crashes decreased by 17 percent at SSC locations, said DOT.

And, Seattle also first piloted SCCs in school zones using mobile vans in 2009. Following this pilot, the city launched a fixed camera program in 2012. The program began with eight cameras at four schools and expanded in 2014 and 2015.

"SSCs are only authorized in school zones, which have speeds limits set at 20 mph," reported the DOT.

Camera Programs Launched

Indiana DOT implemented a program for camera usage to reduce speeding in work zones this month, reported television station Fox59. Part of the state's "Safe Zones" program, it puts speed cameras on the interstate where crews are working. The agency reported a 70 percent reduction in speeding after the installation of cameras along one I-70 work zone.

Now, drivers see signs saying "Speed limit, photo enforced" while passing through the construction zone.

For the most part drivers are taking it in stride. "I personally don't have an issue with it because it's about safety," T.J. Davis told Fox59. "Everybody deserves to make it home to their family or to make it to their work safely. Safety is first for me, personally."

New Mexico legislators, just beginning the discussion, introduced a bill to place speed cameras in construction zones across the state.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the bill would authorize NMDOT to place cameras in construction zones.

Over the past five years, New Mexico State Police issued more than 13,000 citations in construction zones.

"Automated speed enforcement cameras work," said Ricky Serna, state transportation cabinet secretary. "They're proven to work. They've been proven to reduce speeding by 50 to 60 percent and cut crashes by up to 30 percent in other states."

The New Mexico proposal calls for a $50 fine for going 5 to 10 mph over the speed limit, $100 for going 11 to 15 miles over and $200 for anything above.

The state police will issue the citations, said Serna. The DOT will use the revenue to pay for the program and promote work-zone safety awareness.

Washington state gave notice that speed cameras are on the way to freeway work zones. The WSDOT was set to debut mobile devices to improve safety.

The state legislature passed a bill in 2023 to allow speed enforcement cameras in active work zones, reported news radio station KIRO. The station said Mark Ottele, senior project manager of Granite Construction, testified in favor of the bill.

"I wonder if people would slow down if they knew it was their daughter, son, grandfather, mother and uncle who was in those work zones," he said.

"The program is intended to be a tool to enhance and complement existing state enforcement efforts," Travis Snell, WSDOT legislative liaison, testified.

It's also meant "to change driver behavior, reduce overall speed and increase safety for our highway workers and driving public," he said.

Six mobile enforcement cameras are expected to be active in Washington work zones by the summer.

According to KIRO, the cameras are mounted on a small trailer and can be deployed at any work zone.

"Where they are active, WSDOT must post signs warning that camera enforcement is ahead and what the speed limit is," the radio station said.  CEG

Lucy Perry Lucy Perry has 30 years of experience covering the U.S. construction industry. She has served as Editor of paving and lifting magazines, and has created content for many national and international construction trade publications. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she has a Journalism degree from Louisiana State University, and is an avid fan of all LSU sports. She resides in Kansas City, Missouri, with her husband, who has turned her into a major fan of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs. When she's not chasing after Lucy, their dachshund, Lucy likes to create mixed-media art.

Read more from Lucy Perry here.



Today's top stories