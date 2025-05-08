Indiana's $500M Clear Path 465 project is nearing completion, with major progress including new bridges, ramps and pavement to improve traffic flow and safety for drivers. Completion expected by 2025, with ongoing construction phases ensuring infrastructure reliability. Multiple firms and specialized equipment involved in the project, highlighting meticulous planning and coordination efforts. Excitement among project leaders as they approach the final stages.

A $500 million project that will provide a faster and safer commute for roughly 120,000 drivers in Indiana is entering the homestretch. Clear Path 465 is celebrating recent milestones, as it transforms one of Indiana's most traveled interchanges.

"There's been a tremendous amount of progress," said Natalie Garrett, strategic communications director of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). "New bridges, ramps and pavement have recently opened to traffic. Crews have opened nine of the 14 new bridges, including several along westbound I-465 and southbound I-69.

"We also opened the 82nd Street ramps. This has eased traffic congestion by restoring access to I-69 and I-465. By the end of 2025, the majority of pavement is expected to be complete on I-69. Additionally, the 82nd and 96th Street interchanges are expected to be open to I-69, with only intermittent lane closures on I-465 and I-69 expected after this year."

The shifts not only place traffic on new infrastructure but also make room for more progress and the next steps required to complete the project.

Clear Path improvements will enhance traffic flow on I-465 and I-69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Construction includes high speed, high-capacity ramps for I-465 and I-69 that reduce traffic weaving and merging. In 2026, construction will include improvements to Binford Boulevard (local connecting roadway), some ramp work on eastbound I-465 to northbound I-69, sound wall installation, grade work and striping.

Garrett said progress continues on the second contract. The work includes paving major sections of I-465 and I-69, building retaining walls and extensive bridge work.

"Coordination between project phases ensures each stage contributes to improving traffic flow and infrastructure reliability in the area. The focus on this contract is reconfiguring the interchange at I-465 and I-69. New ramps will provide direct movements from eastbound and northbound I-465 to northbound I-69. Binford Boulevard also will be reconstructed to separate local traffic from traffic entering and exiting I-69 and I-465."

Motorists are doing their best to adjust to recent traffic adjustments, such as navigating new pavement along I-465.

"Construction work zones are dynamic environments where conditions are constantly changing due to shifting project phases, ultimately leading to changes in traffic patterns."

Maintaining traffic along one of the state's busiest corridors is one of the biggest challenges associated with the project, along with relying on drivers to slow down and avoid distractions in construction zones. A primary concern of the second contract lies in aligning and coordinating work with adjacent contracts. This involves integrating schedules and ensuring construction phases in neighboring areas align with ongoing activities.

Garrett noted the tri-venture of Reith-Riley, E&B Paving and Gradex has worked extremely well with significant and successful coordination to complete work as quickly as possible, while limiting impacts to drivers in this busy corridor.

Construction crews are pouring concrete, setting beams and advancing deck and approach work for the remaining bridges, according to Garrett.

"Pile driving and foundation construction at two of the bridges continued through the winter. Construction of another bridge is complete; however, the roadway still needs to be built up and paved at both ends of the bridge to connect to I-465 and I-69."

Bridge work entails several critical steps, starting with foundational elements. Crews then install beams, pour diaphragms and decks and complete railings and approaches. Each stage requires careful planning, precision and coordination to ensure the structure is built to last, and ready to handle current and future traffic demands.

There are several bridges that still need to be built in the main interchange. On I-69 and I-465, crews are reconstructing the inside lanes. They must first demolish and remove the current concrete, then replace it with new concrete.

Excessive heat, cold, snow and rain all create challenges on the Clear Path job site. Crews prepare accordingly, by planning around weather and completing construction that's less dependent on the elements, such as significant bridge work.

The project employs a wide range of specialized equipment to handle the diverse construction tasks. Two rough-terrain hydraulic cranes, featuring high-capacity lifting capabilities, are instrumental in beam placement and heavy lifting tasks. Gradex uses a fleet of excavators to manage grading, demolition and earthmoving activities, supplemented by two piano-key breakers for breaking down old concrete structures.

Paving operations rely heavily on a continuous reinforced concrete (CRC) paving train. This advanced equipment streamlines the placement of concrete, ensuring consistency and durability across the newly paved sections of I-465 and I-69. The CRC train is essential for meeting project specifications while maintaining a steady pace of progress.

Additionally, support equipment such as loaders, graders and rollers are employed for tasks ranging from material transportation to surface compaction and finishing. These machines work in coordination to prepare roadways for paving, ensure stability and complete final surface treatments. For drainage and utility work, specialized trenchers and backhoes are used to install and adjust stormwater systems and underground utilities.

Essential materials for the project include concrete for paving and structural elements, steel for reinforcing and bridge components and pre-stressed beams for bridge construction. Additional materials such as piling, aggregates for subgrade work and erosion control products are also critical for maintaining stability and durability throughout the construction process.

"It's incredibly gratifying to see the Clear Path 465 project moving closer to completion," said Eric Fair, INDOT project manager. "We've made significant progress over the past year, and it's rewarding to witness how these improvements are coming together. It's been a team effort and seeing all the hard work come to life is very fulfilling. We are looking forward to reaching the next milestones and completing this important project for the community."

Mark Perron, consultant project manager, Parsons Corporation, said, "This project holds a special place in my heart, because I've been a part of it from concept and design to hitting the final stretch of construction. I'm very grateful to be part of something that will make travel safer and more efficient for so many people, both now and for generations to come." CEG

