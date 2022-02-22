List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Industry Gathers at UAPA's Latest Conference, Expo

Tue February 22, 2022 - West Edition #5
CEG


Roadtec SB 3000 is impressive in size and scope and the team at Goodfellow was ready to talk about paving and what it can deliver. Representing the company (L-R) are Bryce Childs, Trevor Brindley, Alicia Bodily, Chris Baron, Bryan Ady, Mark Hansen, Jake Hansen, Chris Herschlag and Paul Jeo.

The Utah Asphalt Paving Association (UAPA) held it's Conference and Expo from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2022, at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah.

The conference and expo welcomed more than 925 attendees from all parts of Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. This is considered the "Premiere Asphalt Event in Utah" and provides the latest information and technology to those involved in the industry.

The conference featured five key topics:

  • Asphalt Basics
  • Pavement Preservation
  • Construction & Engineering
  • Safety, Aggregates, & Asphalt Production
  • Industry, Innovation, & Design

These five topics were broken down into 28 sessions over the two-day period.

The conference is always well received and some of the feedback that Keri Dumont of UAPA received from attendees included comments by Ben Henderson, director of Duchesne County Road Department.

"I have been involved with Utah Asphalt Pavement Association for ten years," Dumont said. "I have seen the association grow to what it has become today. I started by going to the first conference and everyone since, I have learned a lot by attending throughout the years. Frankly, I have to give credit where credit is due, it has been a big part of the reason I am where I am today, as the Director of the Duchesne County Road Department."

Nathan Longhurst, of Cate Equipment said, "It was great to get back together with everyone in person. The supply chain issues continue to be a challenge in the equipment business, but it's nice to be reminded how fortunate we are to be in business with the great folks in this area."

The expo hall featured more than 78 exhibitors, where they were able to display the latest products and technologies for the asphalt paving industry.

The conference closed out with a meeting for Women of Asphalt-Utah. The meeting brought together women across different fields in the asphalt industry, including engineers, paving foreman, business owners, heavy equipment operators, office staff and everything in between.

"Women of Asphalt is a national coalition which supports women in all aspects of the asphalt industry through mentoring, education and advocacy and by encouraging women to seek careers in the asphalt industry," a statement read on its Facebook page.

UAPA awarded four scholarships to the following: Abdullah Al Mamun, Jerry Street, Kevin Biel and Sarah Deppe. The event also raised nearly $5,960 from raffle ticket sales for the scholarship fund.

A lunch was served both days of the conference and awards were presented to the following:

  • 2022 Industry Leader Award: Dale Hansen, Asphalt Materials Inc.;
  • 2022 Friend of Industry Award: Eagle Mountain City;
  • 2022 Friend of Industry Award: Mark Morrison;
  • 2022 Hall of Fame Award: John Parson;
  • 2021 Large Project of the Year: Strawberry Sheep Creek, Geneva Rock Products;
  • 2021 Small Project of the Year: West Jordan City;
  • Quality in Construction Award: UDOT Region 3, Burdick Materials and CIVCO Engineering;
  • Quality in Pavement Preservation Award: West Haven City Streets, Crafco Inc. & Andersen Asphalt Maintenance.

The next Utah Asphalt Conference will be held on March 28 to 29, 2023. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11

(L-R): In a shared booth after a recent merger with M.R.E.S. and Pirtek are Pirtek Sales Representatives Greg Wright and Nic Warren; Mike East, vice president of operations; and Robby Shaw, account manager; both of M.R.E.S. The companies are happy to discuss how their recent merger will directly benefit customers with their combined services and products offered.
After attending one of the breakout sessions, attendees head back into the expo area.
Attendees settle in for lunch and the first award ceremony on Day 1.
Aaron Venz (L), paving product specialist, and Cody Rhoade, rental operations manager of Wheeler Machinery, discuss the APP555F paver and why it is a great choice for municipality and highway roadwork due to its mobility and compact lighter weight.
Century Equipment Company showcased the diverse lineup it offers, from Case CE to Rubblemaster to laser and surveying equipment. (L-R): Quinton Swapp, Rubble Master specialist; David Foulger, territory manager of large accounts; and Jesse Braithwaite, sales representative, pictured with the Case 3108 compact track loader.
(L-R): Tom Oviatt, Mark Oviatt and Andy Oliverson are ready to highlight all that Kimball Equipment Company has to offer to the aspahlt industry, including equipment from Terex MPS, Cedarapids, Finlay, Simplicity, Powerscreen, Superior and other popular brands.
Roadtec SB 3000 is impressive in size and scope and the team at Goodfellow was ready to talk about paving and what it can deliver. Representing the company (L-R) are Bryce Childs, Trevor Brindley, Alicia Bodily, Chris Baron, Bryan Ady, Mark Hansen, Jake Hansen, Chris Herschlag and Paul Jeo.
Ken Follett (L), territory manager, and Jason Paas, western states area manager, both of Asphalt Zipper, disucss the cost effective and simple way to repair roads and open utility trenches with their attachments.
Many sponsors were well represented at the conference.
Many sponsors were well represented at the conference.
Attendees leave the expo area to attend one of the 28 break-out sessions.




Today's top stories

Construction Crews Give Atlanta Motor Speedway Necessary Upgrade

Heavy Equipment Buyers Were Out in Force for Yoder & Frey's 48th Annual Auction in Kissimmee, Fla.

Five Must-Attend Sessions at World of Asphalt 2022

Mississippi DOT Puts SPMT to Work for First Time On Bridge Replacement Project in Jackson

Caterpillar Launches Bigger, More Competitive Global Operator Challenge

Work Continues On $5.7B Gordie Howe International Bridge Between Detroit and Windsor, Canada

University of Alabama Hopes to Build Advanced Fashion, Design Facility

Demolition Will Remove Toll Booths from Parkway on Hilton Head Island, S.C.



 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Events paving Utah Women of Asphalt (WOFA)






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo