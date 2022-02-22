The Utah Asphalt Paving Association (UAPA) held it's Conference and Expo from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2022, at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah.

The conference and expo welcomed more than 925 attendees from all parts of Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. This is considered the "Premiere Asphalt Event in Utah" and provides the latest information and technology to those involved in the industry.

The conference featured five key topics:

Asphalt Basics

Pavement Preservation

Construction & Engineering

Safety, Aggregates, & Asphalt Production

Industry, Innovation, & Design

These five topics were broken down into 28 sessions over the two-day period.

The conference is always well received and some of the feedback that Keri Dumont of UAPA received from attendees included comments by Ben Henderson, director of Duchesne County Road Department.

"I have been involved with Utah Asphalt Pavement Association for ten years," Dumont said. "I have seen the association grow to what it has become today. I started by going to the first conference and everyone since, I have learned a lot by attending throughout the years. Frankly, I have to give credit where credit is due, it has been a big part of the reason I am where I am today, as the Director of the Duchesne County Road Department."

Nathan Longhurst, of Cate Equipment said, "It was great to get back together with everyone in person. The supply chain issues continue to be a challenge in the equipment business, but it's nice to be reminded how fortunate we are to be in business with the great folks in this area."

The expo hall featured more than 78 exhibitors, where they were able to display the latest products and technologies for the asphalt paving industry.

The conference closed out with a meeting for Women of Asphalt-Utah. The meeting brought together women across different fields in the asphalt industry, including engineers, paving foreman, business owners, heavy equipment operators, office staff and everything in between.

"Women of Asphalt is a national coalition which supports women in all aspects of the asphalt industry through mentoring, education and advocacy and by encouraging women to seek careers in the asphalt industry," a statement read on its Facebook page.

UAPA awarded four scholarships to the following: Abdullah Al Mamun, Jerry Street, Kevin Biel and Sarah Deppe. The event also raised nearly $5,960 from raffle ticket sales for the scholarship fund.

A lunch was served both days of the conference and awards were presented to the following:

2022 Industry Leader Award: Dale Hansen, Asphalt Materials Inc.;

2022 Friend of Industry Award: Eagle Mountain City;

2022 Friend of Industry Award: Mark Morrison;

2022 Hall of Fame Award: John Parson;

2021 Large Project of the Year: Strawberry Sheep Creek, Geneva Rock Products;

2021 Small Project of the Year: West Jordan City;

Quality in Construction Award: UDOT Region 3, Burdick Materials and CIVCO Engineering;

Quality in Pavement Preservation Award: West Haven City Streets, Crafco Inc. & Andersen Asphalt Maintenance.

The next Utah Asphalt Conference will be held on March 28 to 29, 2023. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories