    Industry Gathers for Annual MITA Conference, Trade Show

    Wed January 31, 2024 - Midwest Edition #3
    CEG


    Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) held its annual Conference and Trade Show Jan. 17 to 18 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

    The event was attended by management personnel from Michigan's leading companies involved with construction and development of the state's roads and bridges, site work, utilities and railroad infrastructure and featured educational sessions, MDOT presentations, association award ceremonies and roundtable discussions. Subjects included equipment management and technologies, financial and risk management, safety practices and Michigan infrastructure updates and programs.

    The annual conference offered more than 1,200 attendees an opportunity to meet and talk with representatives of Michigan's equipment, product and service providers at the event trade show during session breaks. The trade show portion of the event was designed to give attendees a chance to engage with equipment dealers and manufacturers and product and service providers while learning about the latest offerings.

    Attendees had an opportunity to relax and network with a cocktail reception sponsored by AIS/CRC on the opening day and an industry reception sponsored by Michigan CAT followed by an Alta Equipment Company after reception gathering to close out the event on the second day. Alta Equipment Company also sponsored the conference president's dinner and breakfast.

    About MITA

    With a membership of more than 500 companies, Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association represents that state's construction industry including road and bridge, sewer and water, utility, railroad, excavation and specialty construction.

    For more information, visit thinkmita.org. CEG

    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10

    (L-R): Maverick Environmental Equipment’s Fred Makinen, Kyle Yuncker, Matt Smith and Scott Woods discussed the dealership’s lineup of material processing equipment for the aggregate industry. (CEG photo)
    Megan Chartier, ML Chartier Excavating director, received her future leader certification. (CEG photo)
    Co-located with Michigan CAT, MacAllister Rentals’ Eric Detter (L) and Aaron Fadden spoke with attendees about the companies’ line of Caterpillar machines for sale and rent. (CEG photo)
    MITA’s Danielle Coppersmith, manager of communications and events, and Lance Binoniemi, vice president of government affairs, greet attendees at the conference. (CEG photo)
    From Southeastern Equipment Company’s Novi location, Sean Borton (L), territory sales representative, and David Brown, sales representative, discuss the company’s full range of equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Phil Wichowsky, Brian Lynch, Vince Voetberg and Tacho Gamino of Walter Payton Power Equipment discussed crane equipment with attendees. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Karah Ruczynski of Livegistics and Rob Coppens and Fred Schuessler of Pro-Tec enjoy some tabletop cornhole at Pro-Tec Equipment’s booth. (CEG photo)
    Reid Stroven (L) and Jameson Van Dam of Miedema Asset Management Group enjoyed answering questions for people looking to sell equipment. (CEG photo)
    McCann Industries’ Ethan Crane (L) and Walt Vosbrink discussed the company’s line of Case equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): AIS Construction Equipment’s Mike Miller, Steve Colby and Will Burtt help people to make and save money. (CEG photo)




