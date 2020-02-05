Industry Gathers for Northern Green in Minneapolis

Northern Green again brought green industry leaders from five states to the Minneapolis Convention Center from Jan. 14 to 16. The event is the largest trade show and educational conference in the north central region dedicated exclusively to green industry professionals.

The three-day gathering had more than 350 exhibiting companies, spanned over 198,000 sq. ft. and provided the opportunity for green industry companies to exchange ideas, connect with suppliers, and learn from green industry experts in every field.

"Green industry professionals gathered to start off 2020 with a bang at Northern Green and energize their team for the coming year," said Cassie Larson, executive director of the Minnesota Nursery & Landscape Association. "The show provided opportunities for green industry pros to browse and do business, learn and let loose and above all, connect and grow."

Over the past sixteen years, Northern Green has averaged more than 6,000 attendees. Key owners and other management personnel focused on purchasing decisions comprise a large bloc of the attendance.

Northern Green serves all aspects of the industry marketplace, including nursery and greenhouse growers; garden center operators; landscape and irrigation contractors; landscape designers; lawn, tree and gardening professionals; golf course and park superintendents; school and cemetery grounds supervisors; sports turf managers; and arborists.

Don't miss this event that brings together equipment companies from across the region next year, Jan. 12 to 14, 2021 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Northern Green is co-sponsored by the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) and the Minnesota Turf and Grounds Foundation (MTGF).

For more information, visit NorthernGreen.org.