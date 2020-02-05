Industry Gathers for Northern Green in Minneapolis

The three-day gathering had more than 350 exhibiting companies, spanned over 198,000 sq. ft. and provided the opportunity for green industry companies to exchange ideas, connect with suppliers, and learn from green industry experts in every field.
"Green industry professionals gathered to start off 2020 with a bang at Northern Green and energize their team for the coming year," said Cassie Larson, executive director of the Minnesota Nursery & Landscape Association. "The show provided opportunities for green industry pros to browse and do business, learn and let loose and above all, connect and grow."
Over the past sixteen years, Northern Green has averaged more than 6,000 attendees. Key owners and other management personnel focused on purchasing decisions comprise a large bloc of the attendance.
Northern Green serves all aspects of the industry marketplace, including nursery and greenhouse growers; garden center operators; landscape and irrigation contractors; landscape designers; lawn, tree and gardening professionals; golf course and park superintendents; school and cemetery grounds supervisors; sports turf managers; and arborists.
Don't miss this event that brings together equipment companies from across the region next year, Jan. 12 to 14, 2021 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Northern Green is co-sponsored by the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) and the Minnesota Turf and Grounds Foundation (MTGF).
For more information, visit NorthernGreen.org.
(L-R): Max Busher, Ditch Witch of Minnesota and Iowa territory manager; Jeremy Scherping of Scherping Stump and Tree Removal, Melrose, Minn.; and Wyatt Peiffer, territory manager of its Shakopee, Minn., location, with the popular Ditch Witch SK1050. This machine is ideally suited for a variety of demanding job sites. The Ditch Witch SK1050 mini-skid steer improves versatility and productivity.
Jim Schneider (L) and Jeff Hippert, territory sales representatives of Monroe Truck Equipment, Monroe, Wis., and their decked-out Boyer Ford 2019 F-550 Super Duty with MTE-Zee 11-ft. dump body and plow package.
(L-R): Tri-State Bobcat, with three locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, hosted Toro Equipment at the show. Tri-State Toro specialist, Dave Aas, shows Ryan Brattensborg and Mitchell Maher of Rembrandt Landscaping, Minnetonka, Minn., the Toro mower system with the optional snow plow package — versatility for all seasons.
Truck Utilities of St. Paul, Minn., is your local Hiniker Plow specialist. (L-R) are Jared Bluhm of Bluhm Brothers; Charlie Miller, sales specialist of Truck Utilities; Eden Bluhm of Bluhm Brothers; and Reggie Muellerleile of Hiniker Snow Plow, Mankato, Minn.
(L-R): Ed Rowe, regional sales manager of RC Mowers, Suamico, Wis.; Jarrod Bahnema, Trenchers Plus, sales; and Nate Rabideaux, Trenchers Plus, sales, of Burnsville, Minn., are excited to talk about the capabilities of RC Mowers at Green Expo.
Present at Green Expo are Adam Jarvinen (L) of Twin Star Truck Equipment in Clearwater, Minn., and Mark Paetznick of Fidelity Bank, Edina Minn. For truck bodies you can lean on — dump bodies, flat beds, utility bodies, van bodies — and hook lift systems, Twin Star has the truck body you need to get the job done.
The crew of Theco Equipment, a Bobcat, Doosan and Powerscreen dealer with locations in Big Lake, Rogers and Brainerd, Minn., (L-R) are: newest member Patrick Schoen, senior regional sales manager; Brian Dodd, owner; Mark Jungclaus, sales, Bobcat of Brainerd; and Dan Olson, general manager.
Sam Jasper, territory manager of Ziegler Cat, Minneapolis, Minn., with a Cat 259 DS compact track loader, which has a suspended, rubber-track undercarriage. The 259 DS offers exceptional versatility, flotation, traction and stability over a wide range of conditions and terrains.
(L-R) are Paul Schreurs, regional sales manager of Diamond Mowers, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Dan Beissel, sales of Niebur Tractor & Equipment, Hastings, Minn.; and Juston Lano, sales manager of Lano Equipment Inc., Shakopee, Minn.
Dave Nordgaard (L), owner of Branch Manager and inventor of the mini-grapple, and Mike Hagan, sales manager, display the company’s urban tree and brush mini-grapple. It works perfectly with many articulated loaders like the Giant product lines.
Nick Skaja (L) and Colin Schoen of RDO Equipment Company, Burnsville, Minn., meet and greet Green Expo attendees with the John Deere 325G track loader that has light-weight agility with heavy-duty durability.
Adele Harris and Steve Bergman of Twin Star Equipment, St. Michael, Minn., had a huge booth area and many truck options on display for contractors and landscapers. This Ford F550 from Pritchard Commercial Sales, Minneapolis, Minn., is outfitted with a Buyers MDS 9-ft. landscaper body and salt spreader with a built-in, roll-top tarp system.
Brian Hemphill of Purple Wave Auctions, Manhattan, Kan., the largest no-reserve Internet auction firm in the country. Purple Wave is transforming the way sellers reach buyers to turn assets into cash and specializes in liquidating equipment and vehicles through no-reserve public Internet auctions.