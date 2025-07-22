The construction industry in Texas is aiding flood recovery efforts in the aftermath of deadly floods in the Hill Country. Various companies and equipment dealerships are providing equipment, supplies and volunteer assistance to help communities return to normalcy. Significant donations from Kubota, Caterpillar, Sumitomo and The Home Depot Foundation are contributing to relief efforts.

Compact Construction Equipment photo Ranchers ATV, the Bobcat dealer in hard-hit Kerrville, set up an equipment triage station on the yard. In addition, they brought in extra equipment including excavators, loaders, grapples and thumbs.

When disaster strikes, it takes a concerted effort among many people to help communities recover.

In the aftermath of the deadly floods in Texas' Hill Country over the July 4 weekend, the construction industry is playing a critical role in helping the community return to some semblance of normalcy.

While first responders were engaged in life-saving efforts, contractors, along with their equipment partners, were playing a critical role in recovery, debris cleanup and removal, utility restoration, as well as road and bridge reconstruction. Additionally, humanitarian aid and in-kind support are being provided on an ongoing basis.

Excavators, skid steers and material handlers are among the machines most in demand across the devastated region.

Molly Miksch, a spokesperson of Compact Construction Equipment, the Bobcat dealer in south Texas and Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, described her company's response to the flooding:

"The Compact Construction Equipment branch [Ranchers ATV] is located in Kerrville and has been helping local contractors and first responders keep their equipment running since the recovery work began," she said. "The facility has set up an equipment triage station on the yard to help get quick and easy repairs completed on the trailer at little to no cost to the customer. In addition, they brought in extra equipment including excavators, loaders, grapples and thumbs, as well as chainsaws and other outdoor power products.

"Later in the week, team members from Ranchers ATV and Vermeer Texas-Louisiana gathered brush-clearing equipment and trailers loaded down with hydraulic oil, grease and DEF fluid and visited the contractors and first responders working in the areas to hand out the supplies free of charge. We have also brought in additional team members to help support the needs at the branch location."

Miksch said efforts will be ongoing.

"We intend to continue with the repair triage, enhanced staffing and equipment inventory as long as it is needed," she said.

A spokesperson for ASCO Equipment, the Case dealer in Texas, said the company has deployed machines to Kerr County.

"We have several customers out there. We have a CX300 out to a customer that is using it to help with cleanup, and we also have a CX80 out there. One of our drivers here in San Antonio went out to cook for volunteers last Saturday and Asco contributed food to the effort," the spokesperson said.

Individual team members of various equipment dealerships stepped up to volunteer their time with cleanup. Vermeer Texas-Louisiana employees took a BC1800XL chipper to the Brushy Creek/Leander area to help with clean-up in that area west of Austin.

Monetary contributions also have been forthcoming. Among the more notable gifts:

Kubota North America, working in partnership with local dealers Ewald Kubota and Texas Ag Equipment, donated construction equipment, generators and $100,000 to assist the affected communities.

Caterpillar, according to a July 16 company press release, "In response to the July 4 floods in central Texas, the Caterpillar Foundation announced a $250,000 donation to the United Way of San Antonio Bexar County and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to support the immediate needs and long-term rebuilding efforts in Kerr County and the surrounding areas."

Sumitomo, the parent company of LBX Co. and Link-Belt Cranes, contributed $50,000 to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to support relief efforts.

The Home Depot Foundation is committing $250,000 to support disaster relief efforts in communities impacted by the flash floods in central Texas, according to its website.

In addition, the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association is asking its members to consider donating to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund at cftexashillcountry.fcsuite.com. CEG

