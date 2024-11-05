The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Cleveland a $60M INFRA Grant to fund the North Coast Connector project, creating a pedestrian-friendly boulevard on State Route 2. Mayor Bibb's vision aims to enhance connectivity between downtown and the waterfront for safety and economic development, with construction slated to start in 2027. Congressional support crucial in securing grant.

On Oct. 16, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the city of Cleveland has been awarded nearly $60 million in Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant Program funding for the North Coast Connector. This funding will support the transformation of key sections of State Route 2 into a pedestrian-friendly boulevard.

The North Coast Connector project is part of Mayor Justin Bibb's Shore-to-Core-to-Shore vision to provide safe and equitable connectivity between downtown Cleveland and the waterfront for all users and modes of transportation and enable economic redevelopment and revitalization along the Lakefront.

"We are thrilled to receive this significant investment from the INFRA program for the North Coast Connector project," said Bibb. "This grant will allow us to reimagine our waterfront access, transform outdated infrastructure and build a safer, more vibrant connection between our residents, the lakefront and the Port of Cleveland. This is a crucial step forward in making Cleveland a more connected and accessible city."

The funding will support the first phase of the city's ambitious North Coast Connector project. The project will enhance mobility and improve safety for residents and visitors along Cleveland's lakefront.

"I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated congressional delegation, particularly U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Congresswoman Shontel Brown, for their unwavering support and advocacy in securing this grant for our city," said Bibb. "Their commitment to improving our roads, bridges and public facilities is a testament to their leadership."

The first phase of the project includes demolition of the Main Avenue bridge span between W. 9th Street and Erieside Avenue; the construction of a widened pedestrian and bike-friendly W. 3rd Bridge with a new intersection; and pre-construction and construction of the new Shoreway Boulevard segment from W. 3rd Street to the E. 9th Street ramps. The project is estimated to break ground in 2027.

The grant award is part of a broader strategy to modernize Cleveland's infrastructure, create pedestrian- and bike-friendly spaces, and improve the city's connection to its waterfront, supporting long-term goals of enhancing safety, mobility and economic opportunities.

For more information, visit clevelandnorthcoast.com and clevelandohio.gov/city-hall/office-mayor/mayors-initiatives/shore-core-shore.

