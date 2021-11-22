List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Infrastructure Bill Calls on Construction Contractors to Innovate

Mon November 22, 2021 - National Edition
Advanced Construction Robotics


The construction industry has burst into a flurry of activity as the most aggressive infrastructure spending initiative since the 1950s was signed into law on Nov. 15.

Combined with a skilled labor shortage, the $550 billion bill calls into question whether contractors have the capacity to meet rapidly growing demand.

Innovative contractors across the nation are turning to new technology for help. Robots as a new class of equipment are showing to be an effective complement to human crews and may prove essential to completing the projects laid out within the infrastructure bill.

Woman owned Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Shelby Erectors, is an example to contractors across the country on the effective usage of robotics on the job site. Contracted for rebar installation on the 512,427 sq. ft. I-95 Express Phase 3C project in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Shelby elected to utilize TyBot by Advanced Construction Robotics to boost crew productivity.

TyBot, a rebar tying robot, leverages cutting edge artificial intelligence to tie together the rebar grid that commonly reinforces concrete surfaces. While TyBot is actively tying rebar, Shelby's laborers are free to handle more skilled tasks better suited for human hands.

Shelby stands tall in the industry as an example of how to adapt to modern challenges, and its president, Jennifer Nix, is positioning her company to meet the labor demands of the new infrastructure bill.

"As the labor gap in construction continues to grow with increasing demand, it is crucial to incorporate solutions like TyBot to mitigate the effects. We have found that TyBot saves at least 25 percent on our rebar tying schedule. This provides a crucial edge when bidding projects, and project owners, typically DOT, often like to see innovative tech used," Nix said.

"TyBot is definitely a lifesaver when labor availability is lacking. It provides a level of consistency that's difficult to match and is why we're currently using it on three separate concrete bridge construction projects across Florida.

"TyBot removes the repetitive, back-breaking work that can cause serious long-term injuries, and anything we can do to improve our crews' health and safety is a huge priority for us. TyBot allows us to safely stay on schedule while shorthanded and to move our workforce on to higher skilled tasks or to another jobsite where they can be better utilized," said Nix.

"ACR was founded for moments like this. Our robots will continue to solve today's construction challenges assisting the workforce to meet rapidly growing demand, such as what will generated from the infrastructure bill," said Searock, co-founder, ACR.

For more information, visit www.constructionrobots.com.




Today's top stories

Pease Airport Passenger Terminal Expansion Nears Finish

Volvo CE Electric Machines Used on Federal Nature Refuge Project

WF Delauter & Son Leads Two-Bridge Project in Frederick

Honda Tests Prototype Autonomous Work Vehicle at Solar Construction Site

SSC Underground, Coffman Specialties Take On Massive Boring Project

Mecalac Introduces MRail Series to North American Market

Crews Working to Ready Connecticut's New Platt Technical High School

Tennessee Governor Eyes $276.5M Rebuild for Chattanooga Mental Health Facility



 

Read more about...

Robotics Technology






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo