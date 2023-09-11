Ingo Schiller

DICA announced that Ingo Schiller, a crane industry veteran with executive experience in sales, distribution, new product development, and marketing, has joined the DICA team as a strategic advisor. He will be responsible for helping DICA expand its distribution programs, advising the sales team and expanding previously established DICA-OEM partnerships.

"We are thrilled to be working with Ingo and leveraging his deep knowledge, experience, and relationships in the lifting industry as our strategic advisor. The opportunity to work with Ingo comes at the right time as we continue to expand our operations and product lines," said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA.

Schiller got his start in crane repair in the late 1980s and later gained manufacturing-industry experience that included process-flow analysis and quality-improvement identification. He has held executive positions with Liebherr Cranes, Manitowoc Cranes and Tadano Crane. He has served in volunteer leadership positions with the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

"Having admired DICA's excellent products and customer-centric ethos for years, it's an honor to work with the Koberg family and DICA team. I look forward to contributing to expanding the company's products and services that support the lifting industry," said Schiller.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

