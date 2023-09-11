List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Ingo Schiller Joins DICA as Strategic Advisor

    Mon September 11, 2023 - National Edition
    DICA


    Ingo Schiller
    Ingo Schiller

    DICA announced that Ingo Schiller, a crane industry veteran with executive experience in sales, distribution, new product development, and marketing, has joined the DICA team as a strategic advisor. He will be responsible for helping DICA expand its distribution programs, advising the sales team and expanding previously established DICA-OEM partnerships.

    "We are thrilled to be working with Ingo and leveraging his deep knowledge, experience, and relationships in the lifting industry as our strategic advisor. The opportunity to work with Ingo comes at the right time as we continue to expand our operations and product lines," said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA.

    Schiller got his start in crane repair in the late 1980s and later gained manufacturing-industry experience that included process-flow analysis and quality-improvement identification. He has held executive positions with Liebherr Cranes, Manitowoc Cranes and Tadano Crane. He has served in volunteer leadership positions with the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

    "Having admired DICA's excellent products and customer-centric ethos for years, it's an honor to work with the Koberg family and DICA team. I look forward to contributing to expanding the company's products and services that support the lifting industry," said Schiller.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Construction of New $935M WALK Bridge Over Norwalk River Begins

    NYC Completes Grand Concourse Reconstruction From E. 175th St. to Fordham Road

    Some DOTs Installing Solar Panel Fields Along Interstate Stretches

    Students from Pennsylvania, Georgia Earn Top Honors in Annual ARTBA Transportation Video Contest

    Digital Transformation of Construction Job Site Is On the Horizon: Here's What You Need to Know

    Cornerstone Building Brands Unveils Hypersteel Cold-Formed Buildings

    Rhode Island Receives RAISE Grant Toward Route 37 Project

    Western Products Showcases Its Western Pile Driver



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Cranes DICA Employee News






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA