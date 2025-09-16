INL and Aalo Atomics broke ground on Aalo-X, the first experimental extra modular nuclear reactor, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy's Nuclear Reactor Pilot Program. The facility is expected to produce power by 2026, showcasing a key partnership between public and private sectors in advancing nuclear energy technology.

Aalo Atomics photo A representative image of the Aalo X

Representatives from Aalo Atomics and Idaho National Laboratory (INL) broke ground on Aug. 28 on Aalo-X — the first experimental extra modular nuclear reactor (XMR), according to postregister.com.

The facility will be next to INL's Materials and Fuels Complex. Construction is expected to be completed, with the reactor capable of producing power, by July 4, 2026.

The groundbreaking occurred just two weeks after Aalo was picked by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to participate in President Trump's Nuclear Reactor Pilot Program, postregister.com reported.

Aalo co-founder and CEO Matt Loszak discussed his ambitions for the U.S. nuclear energy industry in an Aalo press release.

"Our selection for the Nuclear Reactor Pilot Program is a significant catalyst for achieving our goal of going from ‘founding to fission' in less than three years — a feat many deemed impossible just a year ago," said Loszak. "This milestone, groundbreaking event is a testament to the potential that can be unlocked when public entities and private companies partner together in the critical interest of the nation. This is a pivotal time for the U.S. nuclear energy industry, and we are incredibly proud to be at the forefront."

According to the release, the DOE announced the Reactor Pilot Program in June 2025, following the President's Executive Order 14301, which reforms reactor testing. The program's goal is to expedite the testing of advanced reactor designs that the department will authorize at sites outside the national laboratories.

Aalo was chosen for the program after a competitive Request for Applications (RFA) process. It aims to be the first recipient to begin construction on a test facility, postregister.com reported.

INL Director John Wagner, who spoke at the groundbreaking, noted the similar interests between the two entities.

"Today's groundbreaking symbolizes the progress that can be achieved when innovation, vision and national purpose come together," said Wagner. "At Idaho National Laboratory, we are proud to support the Department of Energy's efforts to accelerate advanced nuclear technologies that strengthen America's energy security, provide reliable power, and inspire the next generation of innovators. Projects like Aalo-X reflect the promise of nuclear energy to meet our nation's historic demand growth and help enable a more prosperous future for our nation.

Aalo, which was founded in 2023, will build the Aalo-X XMR at its pilot factory in Austin, Texas, according to postregister.com. It will then be transported and installed at INL.

The device is the Aalo Pod precursor — which is expected to provide commercial power in 2029, according to the release.

Aalo has raised more than $136 million from investors, according to Interesting Engineering. Those include Valor Equity Partners, NRG Energy, Hitachi Ventures, among others.

