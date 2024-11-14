Hitachi Construction Machinery is hosting a challenge for startups to showcase innovative technologies for the future of construction and mining. Nine finalists will pitch their solutions to judges with a chance to exhibit at Bauma 2025. Startups will address challenges in construction planning, equipment interface, and fleet management to optimize job sites globally. Guest speakers and networking opportunities will complement the event.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas gears up to host the Hitachi Construction Machinery Challenge on Nov. 20 at its Americas regional headquarters in Newnan, Ga.

For the past 70 years, Hitachi Construction Machinery Group has been a leader in developing machinery that is efficient, reliable and innovative. The Hitachi Construction Machinery Challenge is the group's next step towards becoming a true solutions provider to offer its customers machinery and technological solutions that will optimize and modernize job sites across the globe, the manufacturer said.

One hundred and 27 startups from all corners of the world submitted proposals to exhibit their innovative technologies in one of three categories: Transforming Construction Planning; Revolutionize Equipment: Information, Interface & Autonomy; and Transform Fleet Management. These startups were narrowed down to nine finalists (three for each category) who will present their innovations to a panel of judges for a chance to exhibit their technologies at the International Construction Machinery Fair bauma 2025.

The day will consist of an opening exhibition time where guests can interact with each startup as well as hear from guest speakers. Each startup will then pitch to a panel of judges. The day will end with an award ceremony and a networking event.

Guest speakers include Edvard Bruun of the Bruun Automation Research LAB at Georgia Institute of Technology, and Shankar Radhakrishnan, the COO of Dimaag-AI.

On display during the open exhibition time will be an example of Hitachi Construction Machinery's collaboration with a startup, the electric excavator developed in partnership with Dimaag-AI. The startups pitching in the Transforming Construction Planning category are ALICE Technologies, Smart PMO and Sodex Innovations GmbH. These three contenders will present technologies that provide actionable data and critical information to assist in decision-making during both the planning and construction phases of a project.

Some problems they've been challenged to solve are around the optimization of cost, time and CO2 emissions, leveraging ICT machinery, implementing matchmaking solutions and outcome monitoring.

For the Revolutionize Equipment: Information, Interface & Autonomy category the contenders are Hive Autonomy, Teleo and iNAGO Corp. They will present innovations that evolve how operators and owners engage with their equipment. The specific challenges they've set out to accomplish are enhancing operator information clarity, innovating equipment operation interfaces and adaptive autonomous operation solutions.

In the third category, Transform Fleet Management, the startups are SHAREMAT, Talpa Solutions and Veristart Technologies. The challenges they will address are minimizing machinery downtime, optimizing idle assets and monitoring asset usage.

Hitachi Construction Machinery has always worked closely with its customers to ensure a deep understanding of their needs around ESG, cost-effectiveness, efficiency and reliability. The company believes that startups can be the root of technological innovation which is crucial to the creation of machinery that is seamless on job sites.

