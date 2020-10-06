The agreement was signed with Schwing on Sept. 22, 2020, and the new truck mixers will be marketed under RITALKA’s INTEGRAL dx product line.

The RITALKA family of companies announced its acquisition of Schwing's concrete truck mixer product line in the United States and Canada.

Schwing has been a leading manufacturer of truck mixers and entered the American market in 1982 in White Bear, Minn.

The agreement was signed with Schwing on Sept. 22, 2020, and the new truck mixers will be marketed under RITALKA's INTEGRAL dx product line. INTEGRAL dx will continue providing the same genuine Schwing parts and service throughout the United States and Canada to keep equipment operating at maximum potential.

RITALKA is no stranger to the Schwing concrete truck mixer product line as it has been providing engineering, manufacturing and assembly of its trucks over the past several years.

INTEGRAL dx will continue to build the same Schwing concrete truck mixer.

Bill Murray, CEO of Schwing America Inc. said, "Schwing America has enjoyed a great partnership with RITALKA over the years and look forward to this pivotal step as we transition the mixer product line to our trusted partner, RITALKA, enabling us to focus on our other core product lines and other new opportunities."

INTEGRAL dx now offers new mixer sales, part sales, support and service for all existing Schwing concrete truck mixers.

Kevin Wald founded RITALKA Inc., parent company to INTEGRAL dx, in 1997 as a privately owned engineering consulting business in Montevideo, Minn. Today, the company offers a full range of engineering and manufacturing services utilized by top OEM's in the mobile equipment industry.The company has grown to more than 300 employees and 625,000 sq. ft. of facilities throughout seven locations in Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

INTEGRAL dx has products serving five diverse industries, bringing to market via OEM customer request, the All-Terrain Derrick (off road digger derrick), Beet Pilers (agriculture commodity handling), Easi-Miner (surface miner), Spray Paver (asphalt paver) and now concrete truck mixer product lines.

For more information, call 320/435-0003 or visit integraldx.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.