Invenergy announced June 12 the start of construction on the Pleasant Prairie Solar Energy Center in Franklin County, Ohio.

Invenergy, North America's largest privately held developer, owner and operator of clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions, announced June 12 the start of construction on the 240-megawatt Pleasant Prairie Solar Energy Center in Franklin County, Ohio.

Located in Galloway, Ohio, just outside Columbus, Pleasant Prairie Solar Energy Center represents an expected $230 million investment in Franklin County over the life of the project, through new tax revenue and lease payments. Pleasant Prairie also has partnered with Ohio State University's Battelle Center for Science, Engineering and Public Policy to contribute to the education of the next generation of energy leaders.

Construction on the facility will continue through early 2027 when Pleasant Prairie Solar is expected to begin commercial operations. Invenergy has partnered with Blattner, a leader in renewable energy engineering, procurement and construction, on the project. Pleasant Prairie Solar is expected to create up to 300 jobs during peak construction and employ three permanent staff once operational.

Pleasant Prairie will be powered by American-made solar panels produced at Illuminate USA, a solar panel manufacturing company majority-owned by Invenergy, located in Pataskala, Ohio. Illuminate USA panels also are being used at other Invenergy solar facilities in Ohio, including Hardin III Solar, already in operation, and Cadence Solar, currently under construction.

"We are excited to break ground on the Pleasant Prairie Solar Energy Center," said Mick Baird, chief development officer of Invenergy. "Pleasant Prairie represents our commitment, along with project landowners and our partners in Franklin County, the Pleasant and Prairie Townships, Illuminate USA and Blattner, to meet growing demand with domestic energy and strengthen U.S. energy independence."

"High-quality solar manufacturing is thriving in Ohio, thanks to our team in Pataskala and projects like Pleasant Prairie which put our panels to work across the region," said Brittany Rogers, chief human resources office of Illuminate USA. "We're proud that panels made by our associates will help power local communities and support our state's energy future."

Invenergy celebrated this milestone with a groundbreaking event at the project site on June 10. The event included remarks from Invenergy's Mick Baird, project landowner Squire Galbreath and Brittany Rogers of Illuminate USA. A reception was held after the groundbreaking at the Darby House, located on the historical Darby Dan Farm, near the Pleasant Prairie project site.

Pleasant Prairie Solar Energy Center is part of Invenergy's growing solar portfolio in Ohio, investing more than $17.5 million statewide annually. To date, Invenergy has developed more than 1,000 megawatts in generation capacity in Ohio, enough to power 198,000 homes, through three solar facilities in operation and one facility in construction.

