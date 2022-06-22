The Iowa Department of Transportation announced $100 million in grant awards for Iowa commercial airports. In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a historic investment to modernize and strengthen Iowa's air transportation system through the $100M Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund (ICAIF).

The fund aggressively targets some of Iowa's largest aviation system needs: terminal buildings, parking structures and hangar infrastructure at commercial service airports. Iowa's eight commercial service airports were eligible to apply for projects that support modernization and expansion. All of Iowa's commercial airports applied and have been approved for their fully allocated amount announced in the ICAIF program.

The ICAIF program is made possible with allocations through Federal American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Once grant awards are executed, airports will have until Dec. 15, 2023, to obligate funds, and until June 30, 2026, to claim reimbursement of eligible expenses under the agreement.

ICAIF Project Summary

Des Moines International Airport — $58,783,949: Parking/Terminal — Construct a 5-story parking garage, a new commercial multi-lane drive adjacent to the parking garage, and complete 30 percent design phase for the new phased Airport Terminal Project.

The Eastern Iowa Airport (Cedar Rapids) — $28,350,890: Terminal — Completes the final phase (Phase 4) of the Terminal Modernization that began in 2014.

Sioux Gateway Airport — $3,149,582: Hangar — Begin Phase 1 of the North T-hangar Development project with T-hangar buildings.

Dubuque Regional Airport — $2,783,502: Hangar — Construct a box hangar.

Waterloo Regional Airport — $2,197,573: Parking — Construct a parking lot canopy system for ticketing lane, pay station lanes, as well as parking structure for disabled and high-use parking spaces.

Mason City Municipal Airport — $1,585,761: Hangar — Construct T-hangar units.

Fort Dodge Regional Airport — $1,574,795: Hangar — Construct box hangars.

Southeast Iowa Regional Airport (Burlington) — $1,573,948: Hangar — Construct a box hangar.

