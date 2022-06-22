List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Iowa Dot Announces $100M in Grants for Iowa Airports

Wed June 22, 2022 - Midwest Edition #13
Iowa Department of Transportation


The Iowa Department of Transportation announced $100 million in grant awards for Iowa commercial airports. In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a historic investment to modernize and strengthen Iowa's air transportation system through the $100M Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund (ICAIF).

The fund aggressively targets some of Iowa's largest aviation system needs: terminal buildings, parking structures and hangar infrastructure at commercial service airports. Iowa's eight commercial service airports were eligible to apply for projects that support modernization and expansion. All of Iowa's commercial airports applied and have been approved for their fully allocated amount announced in the ICAIF program.

The ICAIF program is made possible with allocations through Federal American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Once grant awards are executed, airports will have until Dec. 15, 2023, to obligate funds, and until June 30, 2026, to claim reimbursement of eligible expenses under the agreement.

ICAIF Project Summary
  • Des Moines International Airport — $58,783,949: Parking/Terminal — Construct a 5-story parking garage, a new commercial multi-lane drive adjacent to the parking garage, and complete 30 percent design phase for the new phased Airport Terminal Project.
  • The Eastern Iowa Airport (Cedar Rapids) — $28,350,890: Terminal — Completes the final phase (Phase 4) of the Terminal Modernization that began in 2014.
  • Sioux Gateway Airport — $3,149,582: Hangar — Begin Phase 1 of the North T-hangar Development project with T-hangar buildings.
  • Dubuque Regional Airport — $2,783,502: Hangar — Construct a box hangar.
  • Waterloo Regional Airport — $2,197,573: Parking — Construct a parking lot canopy system for ticketing lane, pay station lanes, as well as parking structure for disabled and high-use parking spaces.
  • Mason City Municipal Airport — $1,585,761: Hangar — Construct T-hangar units.
  • Fort Dodge Regional Airport — $1,574,795: Hangar — Construct box hangars.
  • Southeast Iowa Regional Airport (Burlington) — $1,573,948: Hangar — Construct a box hangar.



Today's top stories

MDOT Rebuilds I-275 Near Detroit

Hyundai Enters Articulated Dump Truck Market With Two Models Targeting 30-, 45-Ton Segments

When it Comes to Safe, Sustainable Infrastructure, Better Won't Arrive Out of the Blue

Next Generation of JLG Augmented Reality App Now Available

Building of Connecticut Parking Garage at New Train Station on Track for Fall Finish

New Jersey's Carteret Ferry Terminal to Soon Begin Phase 1 of Construction

Company Wrench Announces Shawn Goodman's Promotion to Parts Director

Demolition in Bradenton, Fla., to Make Way for New 12-Story Apartment Building



 

Read more about...

Airport Construction Grant Money Iowa Iowa Department of Transportation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA