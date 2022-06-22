Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
Wed June 22, 2022 - Midwest Edition #13
The Iowa Department of Transportation announced $100 million in grant awards for Iowa commercial airports. In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a historic investment to modernize and strengthen Iowa's air transportation system through the $100M Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund (ICAIF).
The fund aggressively targets some of Iowa's largest aviation system needs: terminal buildings, parking structures and hangar infrastructure at commercial service airports. Iowa's eight commercial service airports were eligible to apply for projects that support modernization and expansion. All of Iowa's commercial airports applied and have been approved for their fully allocated amount announced in the ICAIF program.
The ICAIF program is made possible with allocations through Federal American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Once grant awards are executed, airports will have until Dec. 15, 2023, to obligate funds, and until June 30, 2026, to claim reimbursement of eligible expenses under the agreement.