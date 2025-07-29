Iowa and Wisconsin plan to demolish the existing Iowa 9/WIS 82 bridge in Lansing for the new bridge construction in 2027. The closure aims to ensure safety for all involved and alternative crossing options are being explored. Final closure date to be decided later, with continuous communication with stakeholders. Visit iowadot.gov/lansingbridge for more details.

Mississippi River Bridge at Lansing photo The revised plan requires closure and demolition of the existing bridge in fall of 2025 to ensure that the new bridge can be safely constructed and opened as planned in 2027.

The Iowa and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation are proceeding with a revised plan for the construction of the new Iowa 9/WIS 82 bridge over the Mississippi River between Lansing, Iowa and Crawford County, Wis. The revised plan requires closure and demolition of the existing bridge in fall of 2025 to ensure that the new bridge can be safely constructed and opened as planned in 2027.

Project engineers reached this decision after extensive discussions between both state DOTs, the contractor and additional analyses. While recognizing the impact to the communities, this plan ensures safety for motorists, construction workers, rail traffic and Mississippi River traffic.

The new bridge is being constructed alongside the existing bridge (also known as the Black Hawk Bridge). Iowa DOT, WisDOT and the contractor have determined that future construction stages could pose a risk to the safety of the existing bridge. This fall, the agencies will close the existing bridge to traffic. Crews will then demolish and remove the old structure so that full construction can continue to meet the planned 2027 opening for the new bridge.

Since construction began in late 2023, project engineers temporarily closed the existing bridge twice. The first closure occurred in early 2024 due to observed displacement, and the bridge was then re-opened following limited stabilizing work. The second closure happened in May 2025 due to sensor-detected movement, and the bridge was reopened following a detailed inspection and engineering analysis.

The project team is investigating opportunities for alternative river crossings to support businesses, institutions and individuals in Iowa and Wisconsin. This may include restoration of the water taxi service offered during previous closures or other options, and both states will maintain viable roadway detours. The nearest crossing is U.S. 18 connecting McGregor, Iowa, to Prairie du Chien, Wis.

The exact closure date will be determined later in the year. The Iowa DOT and WisDOT project teams also are communicating closely with government officials and other stakeholders in the affected communities.

For more information, visit iowadot.gov/lansingbridge.

