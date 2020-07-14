IROCK Crushers Expand Territory to Houston, Dallas

IROCK provides mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants, conveying equipment and other related products for the demolition, recycling and aggregate industries.

IROCK Crushers has recently expanded the territory of their dealer, IPE Aggregate, into Dallas and Houston. IPE Aggregate had most recently represented IROCK in parts of Texas and Mexico.

IPE Aggregate has been serving the aggregate, construction and mining industry for over 18 years and is headquartered in McAllen.

IPE and IROCK started their relationship in 2013 to sell and rent the IROCK line of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants and conveying equipment as well as provide parts and service to customers in the southwest.

"The team at IPE Aggregate has continued to provide exceptional service and parts to their customers and we are excited about the prospects of an expanded territory," says Nate Russell, Director of Sales & Business Development.

IROCK provides mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants, conveying equipment, and other related products for the demolition, recycling and aggregate industries. IROCK's robust equipment will increase production and profits while also reducing downtime and operational expenses. In addition to a premier product line that is easy to service and operate, IROCK Crushers provides expertise and outstanding service and support from a staff of industry experts. Headquartered outside of Cleveland, OH, IROCK Crushers is committed to providing quality, innovative, and productive equipment that has set the marketplace standard for close to 30 years.

