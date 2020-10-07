IROCK Crushers Names Maxim Equipment New Dealer

Joe Jensen (L), sales manager of Maxim Equipment (L) and Greg Evans, general manager of Maxim Equipment, are pictured in front of an IROCK mobile scalping screen at their new location in Spokane, Wash.

IROCK Crushers has announced that Maxim Equipment will be its exclusive dealer to market, sell and service the IROCK product line in California, Oregon and Washington.

Maxim Equipment is an authorized dealer of many of the leading manufacturers in the construction and aggregates industry. Headquartered in Ripon, Calif., Maxim will be distributing IROCK's full line of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants and conveying equipment.

"Maxim's industry experience and knowledge of materials processing makes them a great fit to partner with IROCK and support our customer base on the West coast," said Nate Russell, director of sales and business development. "They understand the challenges that customers face on a daily basis because the team at Maxim has significant experience in the end-users shoes. That type of familiarity is priceless."

For more information about IROCK Crushers, visit www.irockcrushers.com.