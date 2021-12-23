EquipmentShare Acquires Assets of Six Florida Trekker Tractor Locations, Launches Case Power & Equipment of Florida
List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Iron Auction Group Holds Contractors Fleet Reduction Sale

Thu December 23, 2021 - Southeast Edition #26
CEG


Iron Auction Group held an unreserved contractors fleet reduction auction on Dec.14, 2021, in Midland, N.C. The auction featured construction equipment, heavy and light duty trucks, trailers and contractor support equipment. There were more than 100 onsite bidders and an additional 350 bidding online. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10
Photo: 1/10

(L-R): Barrett and Jim Flowe, both of J.O. Flowe Grading in Midlands, N.C., and Sammy Flowe of S.J. Flowe in Midland, N.C., were all interested in the larger excavators.
Kyle and Alisha Gannon of Gannon’s Logging in Yadkinville, N.C., came to bid on the Bobcat loaders and excavators.
The auction included John Deere, Bobcat, Komatsu and Cat excavators.
(L-R): Ross McMillan and Matt McGaffee, both of Iron Auction Group, catch up with Shane Ferguson of Cardinal Concrete in Midland, N.C.
David (L) and John Altizer of Altizer Grading in Midland, N.C., needed a few Bobcat loaders and were hoping to get a good deal on one of the newer machines.
Doc McGee (L) of McGee Brothers Inc. in Monroe, N.C., and Shane Ferguson, Cardinal Concrete in Midland, N.C., were looking at the equipment up for bid.
Looking over the Cat 953C crawler loaders are Todd (L) and Trey Upright, both of Full Service Septic in Salisbury, N.C.
(L-R): The smaller excavators caught the attention of Austin, Sherry and Matt Rorrer, all of SLR Enterprises in Stuart, Va.
Joseph May (L) and Hunter Clark, both of National Credit Funding in Charlotte, N.C., which specializes in heavy equipment finance up to five million dollars.
There were more than 100 onsite bidders and an additional 350 bidding online.




Today's top stories

Tornado Recovery Effort Needs Proper Equipment, Great Compassion

Contractors Brace for Boom in Renewable Energy Projects

EquipmentShare Acquires Assets of Six Florida Trekker Tractor Locations, Launches Case Power & Equipment of Florida

Vecellio & Grogan Leads Project Along Heavily Traveled Route

McLaughlin Achieves 100 Years of Equipment Innovation, Service

Alta Equipment Group Acquires Ambrose Equipment

New Hampshire Sen. Shaheen Presses Biden to Ramp Up Infrastructure Spending

JM Wood Holds Final Sale of 2021 in Montgomery, Ala.



 

Read more about...

Auctions Iron Auction Group North Carolina






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo