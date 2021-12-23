Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu December 23, 2021 - Southeast Edition #26
Iron Auction Group held an unreserved contractors fleet reduction auction on Dec.14, 2021, in Midland, N.C. The auction featured construction equipment, heavy and light duty trucks, trailers and contractor support equipment. There were more than 100 onsite bidders and an additional 350 bidding online. CEG
(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)
EquipmentShare Acquires Assets of Six Florida Trekker Tractor Locations, Launches Case Power & Equipment of Florida