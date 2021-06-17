On June 9, 2021, Iron Auction Group held an Unreserved Bankruptcy and Consignment Auction in Princeton, W. Va. Bidders came from 40 U.S. states and 15 other countries.

The top-selling lot was a 2014 Caterpillar 336 ELH excavator. There were additional items on consignment that sold for about 15 different local contractors.

The auction also included a variety of construction equipment, trucks, trailers and support equipment available for sale to the highest bidder. CEG

