Iron Auction Group Holds June Sale in Princeton. West Virginia

Thu June 17, 2021 - Northeast Edition #13
CEG


On June 9, 2021, Iron Auction Group held an Unreserved Bankruptcy and Consignment Auction in Princeton, W. Va. Bidders came from 40 U.S. states and 15 other countries.

The top-selling lot was a 2014 Caterpillar 336 ELH excavator. There were additional items on consignment that sold for about 15 different local contractors.

The auction also included a variety of construction equipment, trucks, trailers and support equipment available for sale to the highest bidder. CEG

Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7

Mike Coburn, of Mechanics Trucks LLC in Princeton, W. Va., took a look at this Komatsu excavator and planned to bid on it.
The auction included this Cat 336E excavator that was sold to a contractor in Roanoke, Va.
This Komatsu D61Pxi dozer was sold to excavating contractor in Albany, Ga.
Howard Norton, of Norton Construction in Mars Hill, N.C., looks over this Mauldin 1750C paver.
(L-R) are Luke Barker, football coach at The University of Charleston, W. Va.; Bob Johns, state appointed bankruptcy trustee; and Matt McGaffee.
John and Luke Earles, both of JSE Excavating in Martinsville, Va., inspect this Peterbilt road tractor.
Heather Hall (L) and Barbara Blake, both of Iron Auction Group, registered the many bidders, always with a smile.




