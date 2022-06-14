List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Iron Auction Group Plans to Sell Never-Fired Carbon Alloy Plant

Tue June 14, 2022 - National Edition
Iron Auction Group


The plant was designed to produce a carbon alloy product used to produce steel, a coke substitute offering both lower production costs and a more environmentally friendly coke type product.
The plant was designed to produce a carbon alloy product used to produce steel, a coke substitute offering both lower production costs and a more environmentally friendly coke type product.

Iron Auction Group is bringing a new/never fired plant to absolute auction on July 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., offering both online and live bidding.

The plant, which is owned by Jackson County Development Authority (formerly leased to Carbonyx International USA), was designed to produce a carbon alloy product used to produce steel, a coke substitute offering both lower production costs and a more environmentally friendly coke type product.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, after complete construction this plant was never put into production. Due to the complex construction of this plant, the components can have a variety of operating duties that can be used across multiple industries. The equipment that makes up this plant are as follows — coal dryer, belt conveyors, hoppers, filter packs, dust collector, blowers, screw conveyor, raw material tower, cooling system, bag housing and pulsing system.

Questions regarding this plant are to be directed to Jared McGaffee at 276/202-6800 or by email [email protected]

For more information, visit www.ironauctiongroup.com.




Today's top stories

Caterpillar to Relocate Global Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth Area

John Deere Announces Global Agreement With Wacker Neuson On 0-9-Metric-Ton Excavators

Crews Complete Moody Center at University of Texas

Volvo CE Starts Testing of First Prototype Hydrogen Articulated Hauler

Maryland's Aging Baltimore Arena Ready for $150M Renovation Effort

In Steel City, New Project Using Cross-Laminated Timber Rather Than Steel

New $4M Expandable Spec Building Going Up in Dothan to Attract More Industry

UDOT Begins Paving West Davis Highway: $750M Job



 

Read more about...

Auctions Iron Auction Group






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA