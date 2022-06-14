The plant was designed to produce a carbon alloy product used to produce steel, a coke substitute offering both lower production costs and a more environmentally friendly coke type product.

Iron Auction Group is bringing a new/never fired plant to absolute auction on July 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., offering both online and live bidding.

The plant, which is owned by Jackson County Development Authority (formerly leased to Carbonyx International USA), was designed to produce a carbon alloy product used to produce steel, a coke substitute offering both lower production costs and a more environmentally friendly coke type product.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, after complete construction this plant was never put into production. Due to the complex construction of this plant, the components can have a variety of operating duties that can be used across multiple industries. The equipment that makes up this plant are as follows — coal dryer, belt conveyors, hoppers, filter packs, dust collector, blowers, screw conveyor, raw material tower, cooling system, bag housing and pulsing system.

Questions regarding this plant are to be directed to Jared McGaffee at 276/202-6800 or by email [email protected]

For more information, visit www.ironauctiongroup.com.

