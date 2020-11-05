--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Iron Auction Hosts Unreserved Auction in Princeton, West Virginia

Thu November 05, 2020 - Northeast Edition #23
Iron Auction Group hosted a very successful Unreserved Equipment and Truck Auction in Princeton, W.V., on Oct. 27. Hundreds of bidders from 11 countries and 44 states within the United States participated.

(L-R) are David Meares, Ross McMillan, James “Boo” Marks and Wayne Thorn.
The Bobcat T190 was next up for bid.
(L-R) are Bobby Justus of B&J Trucking; Matt McGaffee; and Dakota Pentasuglia.
Matt McGaffee (L) and Frankie Graham, of Frankie Graham Inc., stopped by the auction.
Hundreds of bidders from 11 countries and 44 states within the United States participated.
Terry McGaffee (L) and Jason Herndon, McClure Concrete Products Inc., were ready to place some bids.
Bidders and auction staff
Boo Marks and Wayne Thorn were amongst the bidders at the auction.
Heather Hall helped this buyer complete his transaction.
Bidders waiting to bid on the next lot.
