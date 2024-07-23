List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Iron Hub Plans Its Expansion in North Texas

    North Texas equipment dealer Iron Hub, led by industry veteran Rade Parker, is expanding to a larger 10-acre facility in Royce City to prioritize exceptional service for customers. The company focuses on education, offering training programs for employees and local high school students, aiming to address industry recruitment challenges. Iron Hub carries Wacker Neuson, Skyjack lifts, Niece water tr

    Tue July 23, 2024 - West Edition #15
    CEG


    Iron Hub opened its doors in Royce City in August 2023. Now, it will move to a larger, 10-acre facility with 10 service bays, set to open in October 2024.
    Photo courtesy of Iron Hub
    Iron Hub opened its doors in Royce City in August 2023. Now, it will move to a larger, 10-acre facility with 10 service bays, set to open in October 2024.
    Iron Hub opened its doors in Royce City in August 2023. Now, it will move to a larger, 10-acre facility with 10 service bays, set to open in October 2024.   (Photo courtesy of Iron Hub) Rade Parker   (Photo courtesy of Iron Hub)

    One of North Texas' newest equipment dealers will expand its operation after just one year in business.

    Iron Hub, the equipment dealership founded by 25-year industry veteran Rade Parker, opened its doors in Royce City in August 2023. Now, according to Parker, it will move to a larger, 10-acre facility with 10 service bays. Set to open in October 2024, this new location at 5711 W I-30 in Royce City represents a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy.

    The new facility will move Parker's company closer to his original vision of providing exceptional service and building a dealership that prioritizes customer needs.

    Photo courtesy of Iron Hub

    Rade Parker

    "Service is a big deal," Parker said. "I always wanted to offer the best service," noting that Iron Hub will travel as far as Oklahoma to meet the service needs of a customer.

    Iron Hub started with only three employees and grew to a team of 13 in only 10 months. Education is key, according to Parker, who said employees are offered continual training on the dealer's equipment lines, most notably Wacker Neuson.

    Parker's commitment to education extends beyond his employees as he also addresses the industry's ongoing challenge to recruit and train new service techs.

    The company has established collaborative mentorship programs, such as 4H and Ag Mechanics with local schools by providing students with hands-on welding experience and training in other skills needed in the industry. Parker's daughter, Tayten Major, is one of the high school students enrolled in the Ag Mechanics program.

    Currently, these programs operate primarily during the summer, offering students an opportunity to gain skills outside of their school schedule. However, Parker is working towards integrating these mentorship opportunities into the school curriculum as part of their official class schedule.

    "We're heavily involved at the local schools in the area such as Rockwall HS & Caddo Mills HS," Parker said.

    Both schools are local to Iron Hub Equipment where Parker and his partner, QT Thomas, provide the training. The mentorship targets senior students preparing them to enter the workforce after high school.

    Parker's experience includes serving as an account manager of one of the largest John Deere dealerships in the country and as a district manager of a major rental company. As a Texas native, he said his company will be built on a vision of strong customer relationships and honesty. Rade emphasized the importance of personal interactions and transparency with customers.

    "Do what you say," he emphasized. "That's the biggest thing I can say for this business."

    In addition to Wacker Neuson, Iron Hub carries Skyjack lifts, Niece water trucks and a variety of attachments. Hitachi machines are available on a rental basis.

    Iron Hub's rental fleet includes everything from small to large machines. The recent move into rentals creates the company's goal of being "a one stop shop" Parker said.

    The new facility is expected to significantly enhance the company's service capabilities and support its growing inventory and rental operations. The dealership also is exploring opportunities to add new vendor lines.




