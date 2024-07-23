Photo courtesy of Iron Hub Iron Hub opened its doors in Royce City in August 2023. Now, it will move to a larger, 10-acre facility with 10 service bays, set to open in October 2024.

One of North Texas' newest equipment dealers will expand its operation after just one year in business.

Iron Hub, the equipment dealership founded by 25-year industry veteran Rade Parker, opened its doors in Royce City in August 2023. Now, according to Parker, it will move to a larger, 10-acre facility with 10 service bays. Set to open in October 2024, this new location at 5711 W I-30 in Royce City represents a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy.

The new facility will move Parker's company closer to his original vision of providing exceptional service and building a dealership that prioritizes customer needs.

"Service is a big deal," Parker said. "I always wanted to offer the best service," noting that Iron Hub will travel as far as Oklahoma to meet the service needs of a customer.

Iron Hub started with only three employees and grew to a team of 13 in only 10 months. Education is key, according to Parker, who said employees are offered continual training on the dealer's equipment lines, most notably Wacker Neuson.

Parker's commitment to education extends beyond his employees as he also addresses the industry's ongoing challenge to recruit and train new service techs.

The company has established collaborative mentorship programs, such as 4H and Ag Mechanics with local schools by providing students with hands-on welding experience and training in other skills needed in the industry. Parker's daughter, Tayten Major, is one of the high school students enrolled in the Ag Mechanics program.

Currently, these programs operate primarily during the summer, offering students an opportunity to gain skills outside of their school schedule. However, Parker is working towards integrating these mentorship opportunities into the school curriculum as part of their official class schedule.

"We're heavily involved at the local schools in the area such as Rockwall HS & Caddo Mills HS," Parker said.

Both schools are local to Iron Hub Equipment where Parker and his partner, QT Thomas, provide the training. The mentorship targets senior students preparing them to enter the workforce after high school.

Parker's experience includes serving as an account manager of one of the largest John Deere dealerships in the country and as a district manager of a major rental company. As a Texas native, he said his company will be built on a vision of strong customer relationships and honesty. Rade emphasized the importance of personal interactions and transparency with customers.

"Do what you say," he emphasized. "That's the biggest thing I can say for this business."

In addition to Wacker Neuson, Iron Hub carries Skyjack lifts, Niece water trucks and a variety of attachments. Hitachi machines are available on a rental basis.

Iron Hub's rental fleet includes everything from small to large machines. The recent move into rentals creates the company's goal of being "a one stop shop" Parker said.

The new facility is expected to significantly enhance the company's service capabilities and support its growing inventory and rental operations. The dealership also is exploring opportunities to add new vendor lines.

