    Ironpeddlers, Transit & Level Clinic, AGTEC Collaborate to Hold Construction Rodeo

    Thu September 14, 2023 - Southeast Edition #19
    CEG


    Ironpeddlers, Transit & Level Clinic and AGTEC held a Construction Rodeo Sept. 1, 2023, at Ironpeddlers' main facility in Monroe, N.C.

    The event featured the latest SANY equipment equipped with Leica products.

    More than 100 customers and friends attended the event. In addition to participating in the construction rodeo, attendees also had the opportunity to win door prizes that included coolers, speakers, cooking gear, sunglasses and three Blackstone grills.

    Ironpeddlers is a construction and road equipment dealer based in the Charlotte-Monroe market in North Carolina. For most of the past 48 years, the company had been offering used machines and parts, but a decision to align itself with SANY America Inc., a manufacturer of excavators, wheel loaders and motor graders, among many other products, completely changed Ironpeddlers' direction by making it a successful original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership.

    As a result, Ironpeddlers shifted into expansionist mode and now has six locations in the Southeast. Besides its original stores in Monroe, N.C., London, Ky., and Savannah, Ga., Ironpeddlers opened its first SANY branch in the growing Greenville-Spartanburg market in upstate South Carolina, followed by other SANY locations in Raleigh, N.C., and in Myrtle Beach, S.C., which is the company's most recent addition.

    Founded in 1974 by Tommy Broome, Art Cates and Jim Birchfield, Ironpeddlers has been family-owned and operated from its inception, according to Anthony Broome, the current company president and son of co-founder Tommy Broome. Today, he and Kim Myers, Birchfield's daughter, are the two active owners in the dealership. Myers also serves as executive vice president of parts sales and service of Ironpeddlers. Ben Miller joined the company as its COO this past January.

    Ironpeddlers will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in April 2024.

    Transit & Level Clinic serves its customers by providing the best possible geospatial solutions. Since its inception in 1980, the company has expanded to include seven physical storefront locations and five, authorized repair facilities. Transit & Level Clinic covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Florida and Illinois.

    Transit & Level Clinic is among the largest authorized dealers for Leica Geosystems in the United States. The company also is an authorized dealer for Carlson Software, Spectra Geospatial, Spectra Precision, Canon Large Format, SitePro, SECO, Schonstedt, Subsurface Instruments, CHC Navigation and more.

    According to the company, its goal is to match its customers' workflow, working environment, job task and current knowledge with what is best for them and their company and then support that equipment through its lifecycle. CEG

    (L-R) are Charles Lawley and Rick Harbaugh, both of Transit & Level Clinic, and Ben Miller and Russell Griffin, both of Ironpeddlers. (CEG photo)
    Seen here is the Leica MCP80 & MD 3D machine control panel and docking station. The Leica MCP80 machine control panel, together with the intelligent Leica MDS docking station, is the one-for-all machine control hardware solution for applications in heavy construction. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Taylor Fowler of Fowler Excavating, Brevard, N.C., speaks with Braxton Fore and Charles Clausen, both of Transit & Level Clinic, about the Leica ICON Geosystem, which allows the operator to dig to 100th of-an-inch on grade. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Anthony Broome, Ironpeddlers, and Charles Lawley and Mike Windsor, Leica Geosystems Machine Control. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Russell Griffin and Kim Birchfield Myers, both of Ironpeddlers, and Richard Sheehan and Maverick Baucomb, both of Churchill Contracting, Charlotte, N.C. (CEG photo)
    The SANY SY80 excavator with the Leica MC1 2D is set up for bench excavating with accuracy to 100th of an inch. (CEG photo)
    Allen Pegram of Leica Geosytems explains to attendees how using SANY equipment and Leica Geosystems can help them reduce expenses while operating safely and efficiently. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Brant Bost and Jay Fowler, both of Bost Grading & Landscaping, Concord, N.C.; Jamie Fore, Transit & Level Clinic; and Russell Griffin, Ironpeddlers. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Tony Palmer, Dawn Development Monroe, N.C.; and Russell Griffin and Anthony Broome, both of Ironpeddlers. (CEG photo)
    Andrew Wood (L) of Ironpeddlers and Greg Henry of Soosan Attachments. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Joe Gonzalez and Mike Windsor, both of Leica Geosystems, discuss the Leica product line with Kent Howell of Dawn Development in Monroe, N.C. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Charles Clausen and Joel Goodson, both of Transit & Level Clinic, go over the Leica suite of equipment with Chase Hicks and Tyler Lambert, both of Hicks Land Management in Mocksville, N.C. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Katherine Moss and Steven Blanton, both of Blanton Sitework & Utility, Charlotte, N.C., learn about Leica products from Jamie Fore of Transit & Level Clinic. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Josh Byers and Mike Fitzsimmons, both pf Wayne Brothers Companies, Davidson, N.C., speak with Donnie Quinn of AGTEC about Leica products. (CEG photo)




