Ironpeddlers, Transit & Level Clinic and AGTEC held a Construction Rodeo Sept. 1, 2023, at Ironpeddlers' main facility in Monroe, N.C.

The event featured the latest SANY equipment equipped with Leica products.

More than 100 customers and friends attended the event. In addition to participating in the construction rodeo, attendees also had the opportunity to win door prizes that included coolers, speakers, cooking gear, sunglasses and three Blackstone grills.

Ironpeddlers is a construction and road equipment dealer based in the Charlotte-Monroe market in North Carolina. For most of the past 48 years, the company had been offering used machines and parts, but a decision to align itself with SANY America Inc., a manufacturer of excavators, wheel loaders and motor graders, among many other products, completely changed Ironpeddlers' direction by making it a successful original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership.

As a result, Ironpeddlers shifted into expansionist mode and now has six locations in the Southeast. Besides its original stores in Monroe, N.C., London, Ky., and Savannah, Ga., Ironpeddlers opened its first SANY branch in the growing Greenville-Spartanburg market in upstate South Carolina, followed by other SANY locations in Raleigh, N.C., and in Myrtle Beach, S.C., which is the company's most recent addition.

Founded in 1974 by Tommy Broome, Art Cates and Jim Birchfield, Ironpeddlers has been family-owned and operated from its inception, according to Anthony Broome, the current company president and son of co-founder Tommy Broome. Today, he and Kim Myers, Birchfield's daughter, are the two active owners in the dealership. Myers also serves as executive vice president of parts sales and service of Ironpeddlers. Ben Miller joined the company as its COO this past January.

Ironpeddlers will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in April 2024.

Transit & Level Clinic serves its customers by providing the best possible geospatial solutions. Since its inception in 1980, the company has expanded to include seven physical storefront locations and five, authorized repair facilities. Transit & Level Clinic covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Florida and Illinois.

Transit & Level Clinic is among the largest authorized dealers for Leica Geosystems in the United States. The company also is an authorized dealer for Carlson Software, Spectra Geospatial, Spectra Precision, Canon Large Format, SitePro, SECO, Schonstedt, Subsurface Instruments, CHC Navigation and more.

According to the company, its goal is to match its customers' workflow, working environment, job task and current knowledge with what is best for them and their company and then support that equipment through its lifecycle. CEG

