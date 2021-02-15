The 2022 F-Series will now be available in two models — the Class 6 FTR (25,950 – GVWR) and the Class 7 FVR (33,000 – GVWR). Additionally, the line-up will include a de-rated Class 6 FVR.

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. announced that the Cummins B6.7 diesel engine will now be featured in the new 2022 Isuzu F-Series trucks for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

This is the first product to come to market globally from the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) between Isuzu Motors Limited and Cummins Inc. that was formed in 2019.

The Isuzu FTR and FVR

"The addition of the Cummins B6.7 diesel engine is one of many exciting developments for the Isuzu F-Series truck. Moving forward we believe the Cummins B6.7 will create broader appeal and will open up new sales opportunities for our dealer network," said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada.

The 2022 F-Series will now be available in two models — the Class 6 FTR (25,950 – GVWR) and the Class 7 FVR (33,000 – GVWR). Additionally, the line-up will include a de-rated Class 6 FVR.

A total of eight wheelbases will be available for the FTR and FVR models. The low cab forward's larger cab-to-axle (CA) space provides the Isuzu F-Series more cargo capacity versus conventional cab competitors with a comparable wheelbase. This gives customers more versatility with their body application choices to accommodate heavier or more spacious cargo loads, according to the manufacturer.

As with all Isuzu low cab forward trucks, the FTR and FVR will have enhanced maneuverability, visibility and comfort. Drivers will appreciate the 50-degree inner wheel cut that gives the Isuzu F-Series class-leading turning diameters between 43.7-ft. (152 in. WB) and 65-ft. (248 in. WB). Increased visibility is made possible by Isuzu's low cab forward-designed cab and new LED headlamps. The new interior design has dual-tone trim and seating that enhances its visual appeal while adding to passenger comfort.

Cummins B6.7 Powertrain

"The advanced, more powerful Cummins B6.7 powertrain will create new opportunities for our U.S. and Canadian dealers at a very opportune time. With our recent addition of Class 5 gas-powered N-Series models and now the Cummins-powered Isuzu F-Series, our product lineup has never been as broad for the growing medium-duty market," Skinner said.

The Cummins B6.7 is mated to an automatic six-speed Allison RDS transmission (2500 Series). This robust powertrain is built to provide the power that drivers demand while delivering the fuel efficiency and reliability that owners enjoy. With 260-hp and 660-lb.-ft of torque, this is the highest horsepower and torque available from the Cummins B6.7. This power increase in the Isuzu F-Series will easily move heavier payloads through today's urban environments and over the road between distribution centers, according to the manufacturer.

"The Cummins B6.7 has a legacy that goes back almost 40 years, so we're excited to see it in the Isuzu F-Series," said Rob Neitzke, executive director of Cummins On-Highway OEM Business. "It gives Class 6 and 7 truck buyers in the U.S. and Canadian markets new ways to experience the B6.7, with configurations that don't exist today."

Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP)

The combination of Isuzu's medium-duty truck reputation and Cummins diesel engine expertise in the United States and Canada creates a competitive product, according to the manufacturer. The F-Series trucks will meet customer demand for urban-friendly low cab forward trucks while giving Isuzu dealers and Cummins the opportunity to expand their customer bases.

"Collaborations like the ICPP provide ways to make more efficient use of physical resources to better serve our customers' needs. It prepares us for future challenges and the Cummins engine with our chassis gives the companies a unique product," said Skinner "As forecasts for the medium-duty market reflect growth as we look to the future — the benefits from the ICPP come at a very opportune time."

Builtmore in Charlotte, Mich., will start production later this year.

For more information, call 866/441-9638 or visit www.isuzucv.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

