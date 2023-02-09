The Isuzu 6HK1X engine and GenSet ready power unit.

Isuzu has proven to be reliable, eco-friendly, durable and technologically advanced, according to the company. Its Tier IV and Stage V engines and power units, branded under Isuzu REDTech, provide quiet, low maintenance and fuel-efficient solutions for existing and new applications.

From 6.7 to 397 kW, these engines and power units are precision tuned for its highest efficiency, while reducing oil and fuel consumption. A long-lasting and robust fuel injection system incorporates excellent fuel economy and extended service life.

Stringent criteria to lower NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) are engineered into every Isuzu product. Each application is designed to meet customer specifications and is engineering validated for each environment. Isuzu REDTech engines and power units with reliable performance, durability and high thermal efficiency help reduce downtime.

Isuzu Open GenSet Ready Power Units

Isuzu open GenSet power units provide available power when needed. This is even more important today with unpredictable hurricanes, tornadoes and storms in all parts of the United States.

These Tier IV Certified 4J Series 3.0L, 4 Cylinder, 70.8 kW (95 hp) @ 1,800 rpm and 4H Series 5.2L, 4 Cylinder, 127.5 kW (171 hp) @1,800 rpm, and the new 6H Series 7.8L, 6 Cylinder, 193.8 kW (260 hp) @1,800 rpm can save time, money and resources because they are pre-tested and are more than 90 percent validated, for generator- and alternator-end manufactures and equipped with adjustable bolt-on mountings for ease of installation for multiple generator applications — saving customers time for their engineering resources when they experience increased workloads and slower market turn-a-rounds.

Isuzu Digital Controller

With industrial-grade sealed connectors, the Isuzu Diesel REDTech digital controller for all current tier engine and power unit models works indoors/outdoors in hot/cold conditions and is sunlight, water and soil resistant. It is technologically advanced for generator monitoring, automatic ramping, maintenance reminders and expandable for future applications and telematics.

Included is a single controller part number system for easy, infinite reprogramming for a variety of engine applications with an auxiliary harness and USB port. The Isuzu REDTech controller can be used with constant and/or variable speed engines and is now available in North and South American markets.

Global Leader of Innovative Power With Caring People

There are more than 28,000,000 Isuzu engines spanning more than 100 countries. Isuzu supports power requirements, from agricultural, construction, industrial, medical and rental markets, providing environmentally responsible and critical power products for specific applications. Building and maintaining a professional organization backed by product warranties that go up to 5 years/5,000 hours with power solutions that work, All Isuzu Diesel products are supported by Genuine Isuzu Parts, a distributor and dealer network along with dedicated professionals to ensure power solutions that are available today and into the future.

Isuzu will be located at booth S83906 during ConExpo.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories