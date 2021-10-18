The program, branded as Isuzu Connect, has been enhanced for the Isuzu dealer network and is being implemented in all Isuzu commercial truck dealerships across the United States and Canada over a multi-year rollout plan.

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. confirmed a long term collaboration with Decisiv, a provider of dealer service relationship management (SRM) software.

Customers will quickly notice the benefits of Isuzu Connect, through next-level quality of communication, timely estimates and increased repair accuracy — meaning trucks are fixed right the first time, according to the company. Ultimately, reduced downtime (up to 25 percent less) will drive customer satisfaction, retention and repeat business.

"Isuzu Connect will align the Isuzu dealer network with our goal of enhancing the customer experience in a time where the product and technology gaps have continued to get narrower," said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada.

"Our dealership associates will have more tools at their fingertips, including Isuzu's Uptime Support team, to minimize downtime and maintain a high level of efficiency within their service and parts operations."

The Isuzu Connect rollout will focus on quality and efficiency for dealership users by leveraging dealer management system (DMS) integrations such as CDK, Karmak Fusion, Procede and others. This eliminates redundancies and utilizes the best of both the Isuzu Connect platform and each dealership's DMS.

Isuzu will employ an effective, in-dealer training process that ensures dealer personnel are comfortable using the system for immediate productivity.

"As customer expectations continue to change in a constantly evolving market, Isuzu will also continue to integrate its systems with the Isuzu Connect platform to further streamline routine functions used most frequently by dealership associates," said Skinner.

"Future connection integrations will also support new vehicle technology such as EV trucks, telematics, maintenance reminders and vehicle sharing. Isuzu is committed to ensuring Isuzu customers realize maximum value from their investment in our extensive line of Class 3-7 low cab forward diesel- and gasoline-powered trucks."

For more information, visit www.isuzucv.com and www.decisiv.com.

