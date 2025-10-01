Isuzu breaks ground on new 1M sq. ft. production facility in South Carolina, reflecting commitment to North American market. Investment to boost economy, create jobs, and strengthen customer service. Facility to produce medium-duty trucks and employ 700+ by 2028, with operations starting in 2027.

Isuzu photo The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, including South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Isuzu Motors Limited Chairman, Representative Director and CEO Masanori Katayama and the Japanese Ambassador of the United States, Shigeo Yamada.

Isuzu North America Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony today for its new 1,000,000-sq.-ft. production facility in Piedmont, S.C. This event marks a major milestone in the company's long-term commitment to the North American market.

Groundbreaking Ceremony

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, including South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Isuzu Motors Limited Chairman, Representative Director and CEO Masanori Katayama and the Japanese Ambassador of the United States, Shigeo Yamada. Each delivered remarks highlighting the importance of this investment for both the State of South Carolina and Isuzu's global operations.

As part of the program, Governor McMaster and Chairman Katayama participated in a ceremonial gift exchange, and Isuzu leaders, state officials and community representatives participated in a symbolic turning of soil. To further commemorate the occasion, Yoshino cherry trees were planted on the site, symbolizing new beginnings and the enduring friendship between Japan and the United States. These trees are the same variety famously gifted by Japan to the United States in 1912, which now bloom each spring around the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

"This groundbreaking underscores our strong commitment to the North American market," said Noboru Murakami, chairman and CEO of Isuzu North America Corporation. "With this new plant, we are getting closer to our customers and the market, strengthening our ability to serve them and investing in the future. Our new facility will create jobs, contribute to the local economy and provide a foundation for long-term growth and success."

Governor McMaster emphasized the significance of Isuzu's investment in South Carolina.

"Today's groundbreaking represents more than the start of a construction project — it is a reflection of South Carolina's reputation as a destination for world-class companies," said Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina. "Isuzu's presence here will strengthen our economy, provide opportunities for our people and further demonstrate the benefits of investing in our state."

Isuzu's Assembly Plant

Isuzu's facility, situated on 200 acres in Greenville County, represents a $280 million investment and will serve as a production hub for Isuzu's medium-duty truck lineup, including the N-Series Gas, N-Series Electric and F-Series trucks. The plant will have a production capacity of 50,000 units by 2030, and is expected to employ over 700 South Carolinians by 2028.

Commitment to Investment, Innovation

Isuzu's United States investment strategy extends beyond this new facility. The company is increasing its sourcing of parts from domestic suppliers, and expanding its advanced automotive technology research and development initiatives in the United States.

Looking Ahead: 2027 Production Launch

Production operations at the Piedmont facility are scheduled to begin in 2027, consolidating all assembly and logistics operations under one roof. The facility will streamline operations — spanning KD storage, parts management, vehicle production and post-production installation (PIO) — while providing the flexibility to respond to evolving customer demands in the North American commercial vehicle market.

For more information, visit isuzucv.com

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories