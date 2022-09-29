Isuzu Diesel has appointed the following revisions, additions and territory expansions to these distributor companies:

Hamilton Power Solutions , along with current coverage, will expand its distribution in the following states: Michigan and New Mexico.

, along with current coverage, will expand its distribution in the following states: Michigan and New Mexico. Husker Power Solutions will add to current coverage in these states: Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, eastern Tennessee and Utah.

will add to current coverage in these states: Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, eastern Tennessee and Utah. Isuzu Diesel Midwest will add the state of Wyoming and eastern Montana to current coverage.

will add the state of Wyoming and eastern Montana to current coverage. Mack Boring & Parts Company will add these states to its current distribution coverage: Virginia and West Virginia.

"These distributor changes will support existing, new and potential customers for today and future growth," said Russel Pollack, business development and program manager.

For more information, visit www.isuzuengines.com and www.IsuzuREDTech.com.

