Thu September 29, 2022 - National Edition
Isuzu Diesel has appointed the following revisions, additions and territory expansions to these distributor companies:
"These distributor changes will support existing, new and potential customers for today and future growth," said Russel Pollack, business development and program manager.
For more information, visit www.isuzuengines.com and www.IsuzuREDTech.com.