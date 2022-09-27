List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Isuzu Diesel Introduces Controller for Electronically Controlled Engines, Power Units

Tue September 27, 2022 - National Edition
Isuzu


This controller can now work with every new electronically controlled engine and power unit we make for our customers, according to Tomas Gonzalez, senior applications and design engineer.
This controller can now work with every new electronically controlled engine and power unit we make for our customers, according to Tomas Gonzalez, senior applications and design engineer.
This controller can now work with every new electronically controlled engine and power unit we make for our customers, according to Tomas Gonzalez, senior applications and design engineer. The Isuzu REDTech controller can be used with constant and/or variable speed engines and is now available in North and South American markets.

Isuzu Diesel introduced a new digital controller for all current tier models of its engines and power units.

"This controller can now work with every new electronically controlled engine and power unit we make for our customers," said Tomas Gonzalez, senior applications and design engineer.

With industrial grade-sealed connectors, this durable structure controller works indoors/outdoors in hot/cold conditions and is sunlight, water and soil resistant. It is technologically advanced for generator monitoring, automatic ramping, maintenance reminders and expandable for future applications and telematics. It includes a single controller part number system for easy, infinite reprogramming for a variety of engine applications with an auxiliary harness and USB port.

The Isuzu REDTech controller can be used with constant and/or variable speed engines and is now available in North and South American markets.

"We believe our customers will appreciate having a single controller product that can help them address all of their application needs," said Gonzalez.

For more information, visit www.isuzuengines.com.




Today's top stories

ARTBA Recognizes Top Women Leaders in Transportation Design, Construction

Bizzack Construction Leads Vital Corridor Q Work

Drones Are Benefitting Earthmoving Operations

Raised On Blacktop With American Pavement Specialists

Mecalac Introduces New Swing Loader Models to North American Market

Four Nebraska Airports Receive Federal Grants for Improvements

Aerospace Company to Build $4.5M Research Center at Maine Airport

Hyundai Construction Equipment Adds Universal Truck Sales to Dealer Network



 

Read more about...

Isuzu New Products Technology






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA