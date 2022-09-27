This controller can now work with every new electronically controlled engine and power unit we make for our customers, according to Tomas Gonzalez, senior applications and design engineer.

Isuzu Diesel introduced a new digital controller for all current tier models of its engines and power units.

"This controller can now work with every new electronically controlled engine and power unit we make for our customers," said Tomas Gonzalez, senior applications and design engineer.

With industrial grade-sealed connectors, this durable structure controller works indoors/outdoors in hot/cold conditions and is sunlight, water and soil resistant. It is technologically advanced for generator monitoring, automatic ramping, maintenance reminders and expandable for future applications and telematics. It includes a single controller part number system for easy, infinite reprogramming for a variety of engine applications with an auxiliary harness and USB port.

The Isuzu REDTech controller can be used with constant and/or variable speed engines and is now available in North and South American markets.

"We believe our customers will appreciate having a single controller product that can help them address all of their application needs," said Gonzalez.

For more information, visit www.isuzuengines.com.

